Why was Tiffany Haddish arrested last year? Actress talks about being inside the "most beautiful police station" in her life

Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 12, 2024. The actress joked about the time she was arrested in Beverly Hills last year on November 24, 2023.

According to several reports, the 44-year-old actress was handcuffed and escorted into the back of a police vehicle. As per reports, the police received a call about the actress allegedly being asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla while the car was still running. Haddish was arrested on the spot and charged with two misdemeanors: one for driving with a 0.8% BAC and another for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joking about the incident on the sets of Jimmy Kimme Live!, Tiffany stated—

"If I ever commit a crime… if I ever decide to commit one, I’m only doing it in Beverly Hills. Most beautiful police station I ever been in in my life.”

"They had a call button in there”— Tiffany Haddish describes Beverly Hills police station

Talking to host Jimmy Kimmel about what panned out the day of her arrest in 2023, she recalled that it was the day after Thanksgiving. Starting her story by saying "I be tired Jimmy", Tiffany Haddish mentioned that she woke up at 5 a.m., indulged in a workout, and cooked collard greens.

She also mentioned that she served food to almost 3000 homeless people "all day long" at the Laugh Factory in L.A.

The Night School actress mentioned in the episode that after feeding the homeless she returned home to collect the collard greens and went for Thanksgiving dinner at her aunt's place. She then got a call from a rich friend of hers who asked if she had any leftover food which Tiffany decided to take herself given that it was "an opportunity to talk business".

Looking back at how things could've gone differently, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actress commented—

“Now I’ve learned a valuable lesson — I should’ve sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there."

Moreover, the actress admitted to having a drink and feeling sleepy. She explained that one of the features of Tesla is that if the driver's eyes are closed for too long or if one feels drowsy, the car will pull over and park itself in a way that gets one help. Commenting on Tesla's safety feature, Tiffany Haddish said that it saved her life.

Apart from describing the Beverly Hills police station as beautiful, Tiffany Haddish told Jimmy Kimmel that she has "been in some jail cells", especially multiple times in her youth. She described those jail cells as crummy and called the Beverly Hills police station "nice".

Elaborating on her short Beverly Hills prison experience, the Nobody's Fool actress mentioned—

“They put me in my jail cell and I said, ‘Ooh, this is nice!’ The water from the sink? Sparkling water. They had a call button in there.”

Tiffany Haddish has been vocal about her sobriety journey since the incident. In an interview with PEOPLE dated June 1, 2024, the actress confessed that she doesn't crave alcohol anymore.

She also mentioned that she always keeps something sweet with her to curb her desire for alcohol.

