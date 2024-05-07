Will there be a Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3? Details explored

Many are wondering whether there will be a Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 following the dramatic ending of Part 2, and the simple answer to that is - yes. The third film in DC's Tomorrowverse animated saga is set to be released in 2024 and will also be the final entry in this franchise, which began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

It's very much clear that Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 will follow up on the cliffhanger ending of Part 2. A teaser for the film was recently released, and it showcased the heroes anticipating Anti-Monitor's attack as the fate of the multiverse is on the line. Lex Luthor's betrayal and a certain surprise return for the movie was also teased.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 teaser showcases Kevin Conroy's return as Batman

Following Kevin Conroy's tragic passing in 2022, many wondered whether the actor had any other upcoming performances left following the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and it looks like there certainly are. The first teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 features what is likely to be Conroy's final posthumous performance as the character.

In the teaser, we see the same Batman from Batman: The Animated Series (also the first show where Conroy portrayed the Caped Crusader) throwing the Joker over his back. The Joker here will be voiced by a returning Mark Hamill.

Alongside that, the teaser featured the heroes anticipating the incoming attack of Anti-Monitor, who was established at the end of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 2, and how Lex Luthor made a deal with the monster. While the teaser didn't reveal much, it looks like our heroes are in for a very tough time in the next film.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 to be the end of the Tomorrowverse

The Tomorrowverse came as a result of the ending of Justice League: Apokolips War, where the Flash ended up causing another Flashpoint at the end, leading to the creation of this new universe. This new universe kicked off with Superman: Man of Tomorrow and is set to finally end with Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3.

In an interview with Cinemablend, producer Butch Lukic spoke about the ending back in January. He said:

"Because we were basically given 10 movies only, and then you’re out, you’re done. Originally me and Jim had a ten-movie arc that really didn’t have Crisis, but then [executive producer] Sam Register and [Warner Bros. Animation Executive Vice President] Peter Girardi wanted Crisis to be the finality. So reluctantly I said ‘Ok, what else can I do about it? We’ll do it, hopefully we just never get to it.’… I was hoping to out of there before then."

The Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths films are based on Marv Wolfman and George Perez's DC comic book of the same name, where the DC multiverse comes under threat featuring a large cast of superheroes.

Currently, an exact release date for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 hasn't been revealed, but it will arrive in 2024.

