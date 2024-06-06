Will there be a The Hunger Games movie based on the fifth book? Details explored 

There is good news for The Hunger Games fans as Lionsgate has announced a movie adaptation for the upcoming novel of The Hunger Games series, Sunrise On The Reaping, which is also the fifth book of the series.

The upcoming film will be based on the dystopian novel of the same name, written by Suzanne Collins, which will be published on March 18, 2025.

Fans will have to wait patiently as the film opens on large screens on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence, who has previously helmed movies in the same franchise, will be directing this one.

Everything we know about the upcoming The Hunger Games movie

Trending

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming movie yet, and no cast has been announced. What we do know is that it will be set 24 years before the Hunger Games events, beginning with the fiftieth Hunger Games won by Haymitch Abernathy.

After his victory, Haymitch mentored Katniss and Peeta, guiding them with his experience in the Games. This mentorship was crucial for Katniss and Peeta's survival in the 74th Games, forging a special bond between them. Haymitch taught them how to use the arena to their advantage and the importance of alliances.

All of his knowledge and experience not only played a crucial role in Katniss and Peeta's victory but also in their survival outside the arena.

The fifth book of the series will also revisit the world of Panem and readers will be taken 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games begin, starting on the morning of the Second Quarter Quell. This will be an exciting return to the Panem and the storyline will deal mostly with the history of the games.

With regards to the upcoming film, Suzanne Collins, the writer, said in a statement:

“With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.' The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

She continued:

“From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026.”

All the previous books of the series have been adapted into films by Lionsgate and stormed the box office. The last film of the series, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), grossed almost $340 million.

The first movie collected a total of $ 69.52 Cr. Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes collected a total of $ 86.5 crore, $66.14 crore, and $ 33.74 crore respectively.

If you’re looking to watch the films in order, here is the complete list of them:

The Hunger Games (2012)

THG: Catching fire (2013)

THG: Mockingjay- Part I (2014)

THG: Mockingjay-Part II (2015)

THG: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Sunrise On The Reaping is all set to release on November 20, 2026. More news about the film is expected soon, once production begins.