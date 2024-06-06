Suzanne Collins announces fifth Hunger Games novel, fans rejoice

Hunger Games fandom continues to rejoice with a new movie released recently and a stage play also reportedly on the way. Now Suzanne Collins, the author of the series, has revealed the release date of her new novel, set to release on March 18, 2025.

This fifth Suzanne Collins novel will be titled Sunrise on the Reaping and it will reportedly take place 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The book will also serve as a prequel to the original trilogy. Whether the book will be converted into a movie has not been confirmed yet, but given the trend of Suzanne Collins novels, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Since the announcement, social media sites have swelled up with reactions from fans who are ecstatic that they will get a novel from the original franchise even in 2025. One X (formerly Twitter) user summed this up on the platform, saying:

"A fifth hunger games book from Suzanne like this is what dreams are made of."

Other fans echoed in similar responses as the news of the fifth book spread across the internet.

"Me and bestie can’t die yet bc a new hunger games book is releasing YUPP," another user said.

"suzanne Collins could write 75 books abt the hunger games and i’ll read each and every one," another user echoed.

"Another hunger games book means another movie 🤩🤩🤩," said another user, predicting a fifth movie as well.

"New hunger games book coming out about baby girl Haymitch, the girls keep winning ! Get ready to be sick of me," another user added.

Suzanne Collins revealed this exclusively to AP, where she also put out a statement.

Suzanne Collins was inspired by David Hume for the fifth Hunger Games book

Suzanne Collins dropped this crucial announcement in a recent statement to AP, who also revealed the timeline of the story. According to her statement, this novel is inspired by Hume’s idea of implicit submission. All the previous stories in the franchise have also been based on important ideas like this one. Collins said:

"With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few."

She further continued:

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day."

Although the author did not divulge many details about the upcoming book, fans can expect more information as the book approaches its launch. Moreover, it is also yet to be announced whether this will get a movie adaptation, which has been the tradition with all the previous novels.

Suzanne Collins' books are set in a dystopian society, in the country of Panem. It is made up of the Capitol and 13 districts. Each year, young people from each district are chosen by lottery to fight to the death in a brutal televised event known as the Hunger Games.

Additionally, all the previous books are available in bookstores, while all four films are available for streaming or renting.