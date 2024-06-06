Ice Poseidon announces "Hunger Games" event after Sam Hyde accuses Kai Cenat of "copying" the concept

Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" is no stranger to hosting events involving other creators. Recently, he created a Scavenger Hunt competition (won by Kick streamer Razanorth) which became an instant hit. Now, he has announced plans to host a new competition based on the popular film series Hunger Games, which means that the streamer event will likely involve several challenges.

This announcement comes after two other creators, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and comedian and content creator Sam Hyde (Sam even alleged that Kai had "copied" his idea), also announced their versions of Hunger Games. Sam wrote:

"We spent months + millions making a Hunger Games season (airing June 25th) and they're copying it lol...They (Kai Cenat) will continue to pretend we don't exist! Kai, let's talk buddy."

Paul revealed that he is going to be the third creator in the past month or so to announce hosting a competition on the famed series. Responding to Sam's post, he wrote:

"Hey, I'm currently working on a Hunger Games event for @KickStreaming as well with a prize of $100K that anyone can join and compete in. Lots of different visions for Hunger Games happening at once!"

Ice Poseidon reveals his next event (Image via X)

Where to watch the three upcoming Hunger Games shows by Ice Poseidon, Kai Cenat, and Sam Hyde?

Content creators Ice Poseidon, Kai Cenat, and Sam Hyde, each with their distinct fan bases and platforms, are set to launch their own Hunger Games-inspired shows or competitions. The first of these is Sam Hyde's event, titled "Bloodgames," which is scheduled to air on June 25 on Fishtanklive (https://fishtank.live/).

Ice Poseidon has revealed that he will host his event on Kick, the Stake-owned streaming platform and it is likely that the event will be sponsored by the platform itself (since he said the event is "for" Kick streaming). However, he has not yet provided any details about possible dates.

Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer known for events like his "7 Days in Jail" stream, is expected to host his Hunger Games-themed event on the Aamzon-owned platform. The date and contestants for Kai Cenat's event have not yet been announced.

Speaking of streaming events, recently, Kai Cenat participated in the Beta Squad vs AMP football match (June 2, 2024), which ended in a 6-6 draw. However, due to an unexpected pitch invasion by fans, the penalty shootout could not be conducted.