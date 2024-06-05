Sam Hyde calls out Kai Cenat for allegedly copying his Hunger Games event idea

American comedian Sam Hyde recently called out Twitch star Kai Cenat for supposedly copying his content idea. On May 23, 2024, Kai revealed his plans for a Hunger Games-themed event, wanting it to be live-streamed in a "professional" and "fully organized" manner.

He also shared his plans to put 50 influential creators against one another for the affair, with provisions for drones and "combat suits." He also said that he would reach out to YouTube's most subscribed creator, Jimmy "MrBeast" to help bring the project to fruition.

However, Kai's divulgence of his plans seems to have displeased Sam Hyde, who revealed his iteration of the Hunger Games. Sam went a step further to state that Kai was allegedly replicating his work.

Furthermore, Sam mentioned that his project had supposedly been under production for months, and he spent "millions" on it. Inviting Kai for a conversation, Sam stated:

"We spent months + millions making a Hunger Games season (airing June 25th) and they're copying it lol.. they will continue to pretend we don't exist!!!! Kai... let's talk buddy."

Sam Hyde alleges Kai Cenat is "copying" his Hunger Games-styled event

Kai Cenat often engages in experimental content, going through hoops to make his streams immersive. He can often be seen decking out his room in the thematic decor of the game on which he is doing a marathon broadcast. His Red Dead Redemption 2 stream also saw him in a kitted-in cowboy outfit, much to the entertainment of his fans.

Thus, it came as no surprise to fans when Kai revealed his extensive plans for the Hunger Games-influenced project. He talked about the potential "weapons" to be used and even mentioned utilizing "fighter jets" as part of his "monumental" event.

Meanwhile, in another post on X, Sam Hyde stated that his project, named Fishtank Bloodgames, would be going live on June 25, 2024, and also revealed the trailer for the same. The trailer, posted on the official account (@fishtankislive), has since received over 375,000 views on the platform.

MrBeast is a perfect fit as Kai Cenat's potential collaborative partner for his event, as the YouTuber is well-versed in organizing large-scale challenges for his videos. His expertise in the field is further evidenced by his upcoming Squid Games-inspired game show on Prime Video, named Beast Games, which is set to include a $5,000,000 prize.