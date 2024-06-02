"Would have scored three goals" — Kai Cenat angrily reacts to pitch invaders disrupting the Beta Squad vs AMP soccer match

Twitch star Kai Cenat was very angry with the charity Beta Squad vs AMP soccer match getting called off after spectators invaded the pitch in the 90th minute, leading officials to abandon this game before it could be played to completion. While the ultimate goal of this match was to raise funds for The Water Project charity, the streamers and YouTubers participating would still have liked to finish it properly.

The two teams were level when the match was unceremoniously ended before extra time or the penalty shootouts. Kai Cenat was quite pi**ed at the whole situation. In the post-match interview, he let out his frustration by shouting about how AMP could have won had the game continued. Here's what he said:

"No, no, I am pi**ed! 6-6? I would have scored three goals, three. I could have scored three goals! Everybody ran out there."

Trending

"We will never know who won": Kai Cenat calls out people who stormed the pitch at the Beta Squad vs AMP match

Expand Tweet

The two content creator groups from North America (AMP) and England (Beta Squad) came together at the Selhurst Park Stadium to face each other in a match on Sunday, June 2. Several other internet and soccer personalities were also playing, with former Liverpool athlete Daniel Sturridge also joining the match in the 73rd minute.

It was his last-minute goal in the 90th minute, which leveled the score at 6-6, and as per rules, the game would have continued into extra time or penalties to break the tie. However, during the three-minute injury time, several spectators rushed into the pitch.

As the Twitch streamers and YouTubers were rushed away, the officials abandoned the match, leaving the Beta Squad vs AMP football match without a winner. AMP's Kai Cenat, who had missed a penalty earlier in the game, got quite emotional about how it had ended.

After stating that he was pi**ed about the pitch invaders in the post-match interview, Kai Cenat noted how the opportunity for him to score goals had been denied by the situation. He even compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"Everybody ran out on the pitch, in my moment. They said, 'Oh my god it's Ronaldo, Messi, and Kai Cenat.' That was my moment bro, you ran out bro."

He also echoed Beta Squad's Aj's sentiments about nobody getting the trophy as the match ended without a proper conclusion, saying:

"Who won? Nobody, we don't know, we will never know who won. Really? 6-6? Literally three minutes left on the pitch. Oh my god! Why?"

Kai Cenat proceeded to sink to the floor as the camera feed cut away, with him lamenting the fact that nobody came out on top at the Beta Squad vs AMP charity match.

Expand Tweet

Other members of the AMP squad — such as Duke Dennis, Fanum, and Agent00 — have also noted how they could have won in an Instagram Live after the match was abandoned.