"Event's been ruined" — Sharky and Aj go off at fans for storming the pitch during Beta Squad vs AMP match

Beta Squad members Sharmarke "Sharky" and Ayaanle "Aj" vented their frustrations through an Instagram livestream soon after pitch invaders stopped the Beta Squad vs AMP charity soccer game on June 3 at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Match officials decided to abandon the match in the 90th minute while the score was tied 6-6, denying the Twitch stars and YouTubers a chance to play till extra time or the penalty shootouts.

Being part of the host squad, Sharky was naturally angry at how a winner could not be crowned. After escaping the chaos on the pitch, he went live on Instagram from the dressing room. The YouTuber called out the people who had stormed the pitch, stating that this event had been ruined because of them. He said:

"Event's been ruined, event's been ruined. We can't do anything 'cause veveryone has ruined the event and made it about themselves."

Trending

"I would rather lose than how it ended": Aj talks about spectators disrupting the Beta Squad vs AMP charity football match on Sharky's Instagram live

Expand Tweet

After his initial words to those who had invaded the pitch, Sharmarke called his fellow Beta Squad member Aj, who was also quite agitated at how things had turned out. Ayaanle further chided the fans, claiming that he would rather lose a football match than have it end without a resolution because of the recklessness of the spectators. He said:

"Guys, we were to have like extra time, penalties. I don't even, I would rather lose, I would rather lose than how it ended tonight."

Expand Tweet

Sharky then stated that no one knew who would get the winner's trophy, as the match was abandoned at a time when both Beta Squad and AMP teams were tied. He said:

"Now we don't know who gets what medal, who gets the trophy."

Aj added to his friend's comments, noting that the AMP members had traveled from the United States to come to play in the charity match. He stated:

"Yeah, we don't know who gets the trophy. All the AMP guys came all the way over here to play us. All the Americans traveled. I don't know bro, I just wish that it ended properly. I don't care about losing or winning in the end, but I wish the game ended properly."

Aj went on to thank supporters for showing up to the Beta Squad vs AMP match in force and also praised Sharky for scoring a goal in the first half with a fantastic free kick.