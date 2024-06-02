After a massive pitch invasion disrupted the game during injury time, the Beta Squad vs AMP charity football match was called off a couple of minutes before the full-time whistle could be blown. With the score tied at 6-6 at the time, neither team could claim a victory as the match would have had to proceed to extra time or penalties.

Spectators started flooding onto the pitch after former Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge scored a goal for AMP, leveling the score in the 89th minute. Soon after the referees announced that three minutes had been added as injury time. This is when people from the stands of Selhurst Park invaded the pitch. Players, YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and content creators were ushered back into the tunnels.

Before Sturridge's goal, Kai Cenat and Aj were arguing with the linesman over Druski getting caught offside. While that may not be the reason why fans started swarming into the pitch, pandemonium ensued and effectively stopped the charity match. The officials soon announced that the Beta Squad vs AMP match had been called off because of the fiasco.

Officials call off Beta Squad vs AMP football match after spectators storm pitch at the 90th minute

Another angle of the pitch invasion (Image via Beta Squad/YouTube)

The charity football match between the British YouTube group Beta Squad and American streaming collective AMP (Any Means Possible) was a much-anticipated affair. With popular Twitch stars and YouTubers such as Chunkz, Sharky, Kai Cenat, and Duke Dennis playing, naturally, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the match.

The match was quite entertaining, with both sides boasting half a dozen goals each. But more importantly, it was also a fundraiser for The Water Project, which is a charity dedicated to helping provide clean potable water to sub-Saharan villages to tackle water scarcity in the region.

The match had been going well until the pitch invasion, after which the match officials decided to end the match without going to extra time or penalty shootouts.

After they had waited for the people to clear out the pitch a few minutes, the match officials could be heard asking people to leave the pitch and announcing that the match had been called off. The commentators were quite disheartened upon learning that, with one stating:

"This isn't ideal. The game has been called off? Okay. Well, look ladies and gents, thank you so much for tuning in."

Individual invaders are to be expected and probably would not have had much impact on the game. But with so many people storming the pitch, it seems they had no choice but to call off the match.