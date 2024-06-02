Kai Cenat misses penalty in football match between AMP and Beta Squad

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is among the many big names participating in the ongoing football match between AMP and Beta Squad. The star-studded event includes creators like KSI's brother Deji, Kylie "Sketch", Jidon "JiDion", and British rapper Aitch, among others. Both teams are also managed by special guests, with AMP managed by comedian and social media celebrity Druski. Conversely, Beta Squad is being managed by Mark Goldbridge, a popular English YouTuber.

Around 14 minutes into the match, Kai Cenat was chosen to take a penalty for AMP but missed the shot. However, it wasn't the only penalty AMP missed in the match.

Kai Cenat misses the second penalty for AMP in match against Beta Squad

The AMP vs Beta Squad match is taking in Selhurst Park, London. It is a charity match, with all proceeds being donated to The Water Project to provide water to sub-Saharan African communities.

Their first penalty came within the first minute of the match. AMP's goalkeeper Sketch took the penalty, going up against Beta Squad goalkeeper UTDTrey. However, Sketch missed his shot.

Kai Cenat received AMP's second penalty after JiDion committed a handball within the penalty area at around 14 minutes. As Kai charged up to the ball and hit it, it bounced off the top-left part of the goalpost and was brought back into play.

Kai Cenat is known for his highly collaborative content and often can be found streaming with members of his AMP squad or other friends from the streaming sphere. He has hosted streams with celebrities before as well, including Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj. His outgoing personality often makes for entertaining streams, which keep bringing viewers back for more.

On the other side, this is not the first charity match Kai has participated in, with him being a player in the Sidemen Charity match held in 2023 as well. He was on the team opposing the Sidemen, named YouTube Allstars. Kai played alongside fellow team members and creators like JiDion, Felipe "Yung Filly", Christopher "ChrisMD", and "Félix" xQc