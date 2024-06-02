Daniel Sturridge joins the AMP vs Beta Squad charity match about 20 minutes before full-time

Professional footballer Daniel Sturridge made an appearance during the AMP vs Beta Squad charity football match. The star-studded match has seen various popular stars on the pitch, including British rapper Aitch, Kai Cenat's friend Rayasianboy, ChrisMD, and AngryGinge, among many others. The Englishman joined the pitch, playing for AMP at around the 72-minute mark.

The match saw stellar performances from both sides, resulting in a close battle. The score was 5-4 in favor of Beta Squad before Sturridge was brought on to change the tide of the match in AMP's favor.

English footballer Daniel Sturridge joins AMP 20 minutes before full-time against Beta Squad

Daniel Sturridge joined the match in the 72nd minute (Image via Beta Squad/YouTube)

Daniel Sturridge has a decorated career in the sport. He was scouted by Aston Villa during his early days and eventually signed with Manchester City. Later, he played for Chelsea and ultimately left to join Liverpool. Sturridge has also represented England in multiple international football events. Currently, the 34-year-old footballer is a free agent and is not signed to any team.

The footballer was brought in by AMP's manager, Druski, to help the team stage a comeback against Beta Squad. Although YouTuber ChrisMD's efforts in the 80th minute made the score 5-5, Beta Squad regained the lead through YouTuber Niko Omilana's goal in the 82nd minute.

Then, Sturridge reversed the fortunes in AMP's favor in the 90th minute, as the match ended 6-6.

After JiDion's clear handball inside the penalty region at around 15 minutes into the game, a penalty was awarded to AMP. This was the team's second penalty of the match. Kai Cenat took the shot and missed. The first penalty was taken by AMP's goalkeeper, Sketch, who also ended up missing his mark.