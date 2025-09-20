"You might be in luck": James Gunn hints at the potential arrival of Charlton characters in the new DCU

James Gunn has been quietly remaking the DC Universe since becoming the head of DC Studios, and he keeps followers in suspense with subtle but thrilling announcements. The director, who brought mainstream and lesser-known comic book characters to the big screen, has already signaled that the new DCU won't only feature the familiar household names.

While Superman headlines the bunch, lesser heroes like Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and the Creature Commandos are also receiving their time in the spotlight.

Now, Gunn has let slip another hint that the DCU might someday soon boast a roster of characters that many readers have only known in terms of older comic book series.

In a recent online conversation with a fan, Gunn intimated that Charlton Comics' vintage lineup, with characters such as Blue Beetle and Captain Atom, will be the next in line to populate the growing universe.

"You might be in luck," he said.

What did James Gunn have to say about new characters in the DC universe?

The newest spark came in the form of a fan exchange on Threads, where Gunn frequently responds to questions himself. One user asked if characters such as Ted Kord's Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, and The Question would show up in future DCU ventures. Gunn answered the user that they "might be in luck," which, while not a direct answer, has sparked fans' hopes.

James Gunn reacts to fan questions on Threads (Image via Threads/ericdscroggs, james gunn)

While it is short, the statement holds some heft. People have learned to anticipate that James Gunn does not tease without reason, and his record with bringing lesser-known properties under his belt, such as Peacemaker or the forthcoming Creature Commandos, lends the statement further weight.

What is significant is that some Charlton Comics creations are already established within the DCU. Both Peacemaker and Judomaster, which were derived from Charlton before DC took over the company, are now important staples in more recent stories.

What are the Charlton Comics, and who are the other characters?

James Gunn and John Cena (Image via Getty)

Charlton Comics was an American publishing house active from 1945 to 1986, although it started out as T.W.O. Charles Company in 1940. Housed in Derby, Connecticut, the publisher was unique for handling all aspects of the publishing business in-house, including printing and distribution, a novelty at the time.

Charlton published a diverse range of genres, including crime, sci-fi, horror, romance, war, Westerns, and superhero comics.

The publisher was infamous for its budget-cutting ways and for compensating creators with some of the industry's lowest fees, but it somehow built a stable of unique characters.

Later, DC Comics purchased Charlton's properties and incorporated them into its own universe. Several of those characters subsequently became cult hits, especially after creators such as Alan Moore took ideas from Charlton heroes when creating The Watchmen.

Among the characters that might find their way into Gunn's DCU are:

Blue Beetle (Dan Garrett/Ted Kord): A time-honored hero whose mantle has already transformed into the contemporary Jaime Reyes iteration recently brought to life on film.

Captain Atom: A military-connected, nuclear-empowered hero who is usually depicted as both incredibly powerful and morally ambiguous.

The Question: A masked crime-fighter character with no face who is celebrated for being a philosophical crime-fighter.

Peacemaker: Already a DCU entry due to Gunn's HBO Max show, he originally began as a Charlton character.

Judomaster: Yet another Charlton hero that found its way into DC productions.

Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt, Fightin' 5, Sarge Steel, Nightshade, and E-Man: All lesser-known characters that nonetheless have a distinct place within comic book history.

Other offbeat Charlton characters are Atomic Mouse, Mr. Muscles, Yellowjacket, Nature Boy, Son of Vulcan, and Timmy the Timid Ghost, a varied stable that highlights Charlton's wide-ranging creative output.

Interested viewers can watch James Gunn's Peacemaker on HBO Max.

