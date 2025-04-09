Zero: Full list of cast explored

Zero is an action comedy film written and directed by the acclaimed Congolese filmmaker, Jean Luc Herbulot. It is produced by Steven Adams, Pamela Diop, Gary Dourdan, and Hus Miller. Dourdan and Miller also play important characters in the film.

The story is set in the city of Darkar in Senegal, where two Americans are forced to become part of a deadly game. The men must race against time and perform some violent tasks to save their lives from a twisted villain.

The film premiered at the Sitges Film Festival on October 10, 2024, and will be released theatrically in the United States on April 11, 2025. Besides Hus Miller and Gary Dourdan, the film also features Cam McHarg, Roger Sallah, Moran Rosenblatt, and Willem Dafoe in prominent roles.

The main cast of Zero

Hus Miller as #1

Hus Miller (Image via @husmiller/Instagram)

Hus Miller's character in the film is called #1. He is one of the two Americans forced to complete peculiar tasks by a mysterious man. As mentioned above, Miller is also one of the producers of the film.

His earlier producing credits include acclaimed films such as Saloum and the short films The Turning Time Machine: Warning, Deer Season, and You Can’t Say No. He also acted in the latter two short films.

Cam McHarg as #2

Cam McHarg (Image via @iamcammcharg/Instagram)

Cam McHarg is the second American who gets dragged into the deadly game of violence and death. His character is referred to as #2 in the film.

Apart from acting, McHarg is also known for directing independent films and hosting the Triumph & Disaster podcast. His other prominent projects include Kicking Sand in Your Face, Deer Season, and Spaghetti Junction.

Willem Dafoe as Voice on the Phone

Willem Dafoe (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Willem Dafoe plays the main antagonist in the film. In the trailer, only his voice can be heard giving instructions to his hostages. This isn't the actor's first bad guy role; he is known for his portrayal of the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. Dafoe gained prominence through his work in Martin Scorsese's controversial film The Last Temptation of Christ.

His other popular projects include Born on the Fourth of July, Wild at Heart, The English Patient, American Psycho, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Antichrist, John Carter, The Lighthouse, and Poor Things.

The additional cast of Zero

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

What is Zero about?

Zero is a fast-paced action-thriller that offers new twists and thrills at every turn of the story. Apart from being heart-poundingly thrilling, the film is also full of humor and quirky characters.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Two Americans wake up in Dakar, Senegal, with bombs strapped to their chests ticking down from ten hours. Guided by a threatening voice on the phone (Willem Dafoe), these men complete a series of violent tasks that spark widespread protest against Western influence in the city."

