5 Will Smith songs to listen to if you liked his new album Based On A True Story

Best known for his acting career, Will Smith has starred in blockbuster films including Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness. Smith has also made a name for himself as a rapper and musician. Dabbling in hip-hop and pop genres while adding his own unique appeal and personal story, he has released several original songs over the years. His last album, Lost and Found, was released two decades ago.

His music has ranged from upbeat and joyful tracks to more honest and emotional ones, revealing a distinct side of the actor. On March 28, 2025, the actor returned to the music scene with the new album, Based on a True Story. The album contains collaborations between Smith and his son Jaden, and artists like Big Sean and Joyner Lucas. This comeback has sparked excitement among his fans.

The latest album contains 14 tracks and can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. We've listed five Will Smith tracks, such as Gettin' Jiggy wit It, Wild Wild West, and Just the Two of Us, among others, for those who appreciate the depth and sincerity of his music.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

Exploring the musicography of Will Smith

1) Gettin' Jiggy wit It (1997)

Will Smith (Image via Getty)

Gettin' Jiggy wit It, released as the third single from his debut solo album Big Willie Style, is among Will Smith's popular songs. It highlighted his change from actor to rapper, marking a turning point in his career. Its upbeat, danceable tune and appealing hook made it an anthem of the late '90s. The song features flowing rhymes and a laid-back attitude typical of his early musical work.

Gettin' Jiggy wit It was a commercial success. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 1998 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1999.

2) Wild Wild West (1999)

Will Smith (Image via Getty)

Released on May 11, 1999, Wild Wild West is a song from the movie of the same name, in which Will Smith starred. With guest vocals from Dru Hill, it combines hip-hop with a Western motif, using Kool Moe Dee's re-performed chorus and sampling Stevie Wonder's I Wish. The song was Grammy-nominated and topped the US Billboard Hot 100. Wild Wild West highlights Will Smith's ability to combine genres, a skill he maintains on his most recent album, Based on a True Story, incorporating contemporary aspects with nostalgic inspirations.

3) Summertime (1991)

At the BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE European Premiere In Berlin (Image via Getty)

Released on DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's 1991 album Homebase, Summertime is yet another of Will Smith's classic tracks. Featuring a laid-back, jazzy pace, the song emphasizes the actor's seamless flow and inherent appeal. The lyrics emphasize a happy, carefree recollection of enjoying the summer months rather than more serious topics.

Venturing further into the hip-hop scene, the song signaled a turning point in his career. Summertime is a must-listen song for people who like the Based on a True Story's narrative and playful, contemplative tone.

4) Just the Two of Us (1997)

At the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Released in 1997, Just the Two of Us is a tribute to his son, Trey. The song uses a sample of the iconic Bill Withers tune, and its words reflect the father's love for his child. The song is recognized for its calm, laid-back tone and positive message. The single from his debut solo album, Big Willie Style, showcased Will Smith's ability to tackle more personal and meaningful topics in his music.

This track demonstrated that, beyond his usual fun-loving persona, he could connect with his audience on a deeper level. Based on a True Story also explores Smith's personal experiences, and those interested in the more introspective and vulnerable aspects may find Just the Two of Us to be a good listen.

5) The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song (1990)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Image via ABC7)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song, arguably one of the most famous theme songs in television history, was Will Smith's entrance into his breakout role as the fictionalized version of himself in the 1990 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though technically not a single, this song is still a cherished part of pop culture.

Moreover, his future career in both acting and music was set by how he effortlessly rapped over his West Philadelphia background to the rich area of Bel-Air. For those who liked the lively and interesting tone of Based on a True Story, this theme track provides a preview of the endearing, playful side of him that fans know and adore.

Will Smith's music spans genres and stories. From upbeat youthful antics to contemplative development and atonement songs, his repertoire has something for everyone. As one of his most personal and meaningful works, Based On A True Story draws from a career of authentic expression.

