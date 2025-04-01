Dwyane Wade, Michael Jordan's ex-teammate react as Will Smith shows off his rapping chops, namedrops Messi and Ronaldo

Dwyane Wade has conferred the title of the greatest of all time in the pantheon of great rappers on Will Smith. The rapper and actor on Monday dropped a freestyle on Lyrical Lemonade’s "Lunch Break Freestyle." Wade reposted the segment to his Instagram story, tagging Smith and posting a goat emoji.

Smith is a hip-hop trailblazer, as he and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand” was the first hip-hop recording to win a Grammy, named for Best Rap Performance in 1989. The duo boycotted the ceremony due to the rap portion of the show not being televised.

Though 56, Smith showed that he still had a lot left in the lyrical tank, as he dropped bars in the 2:21 second freestyle. Among Smith’s lines included a reference to three of the greatest soccer players of all time, “ Yeah, I took a knee, never threw in the towel though, hip-hop’s Messi, Neymar and Renaldo, goal! Scored on these boys!"

Smith’s freestyle has only been up for 21 hours and has already been viewed 1.7 million times on Instagram and approximately 111,500 times on YouTube, making it one of Lyrical Lemonade’s most viewed segments. And the response by fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

Five-time NBA champion and former teammate of Michael Jordan Ron Harper also weighed on Smith’s Lyrical Lemonade freestyle, tweeting, “He’s not scared of anyone.”

Smith’s fifth studio album, "Based on a True Story," was released on Friday.

Dwyane Wade weighs in on MVP race

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, the MVP race remains unsettled, with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the frontrunners for the league’s most prestigious individual award. Jokic is seeking what would be his fourth MVP in the last five seasons, while it would be the first for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Former basketball great Dwyane Wade recently weighed in on who should win MVP. On his "Wy Network with Dwyane Wade" podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

“One thing I have had an issue within the MVP race is that Jokic has been so amazing, but it’s probably been two times when his team has been in fifth,” Wade said. “And I know that the Western Conference is a very challenging and tough league, but he’s been in fifth, and he’s won MVP.”

Jokic has put together a season of statistical brilliance, posting per-game averages of 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets (47-28), who sit third in the Western Conference.

SGA is averaging 32.8 ppg, 6.4 apg and 5.0 rpg. This is the third consecutive season that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored over 30 points per game and also shot 50% or better. He has led the Thunder to a league-best 63-12 record, and the possibility still exists for OKC to become just the third team in league history to win 70 games, should they win their final seven contests.

