7 best ‘The Whispers’ songs explored in tribute to Walter Scott’s passing

Walter Scott, co-founding vocalist of the renowned R&B group The Whispers, passed away on June 26, 2025, at the age of 81. His family confirmed that he died after a lengthy six-month struggle with cancer.

He passed away surrounded by family members in the Northridge district of Los Angeles. Walter was one of the group's twin lead singers, alongside his brother, Wallace Scott (Scotty).

Together with their fellow members, the Scott brothers developed a cohesive vocal ensemble that earned many gold and platinum records, cementing The Whispers as one of American music's most influential soul groups.

Seven timeless songs of The Whispers by Walter Scott

The following are the seven best songs of The Whispers to remember the soulful legacy of Walter Scott:

1) One for the Money (1976)

One for the Money by The Whispers (Image via YouTube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

One for the Money marked The Whispers’ breakthrough on the R&B charts, reaching the R&B Top 10. Both Walter Scott and his brother Scotty split lead vocals, with Walter adding his smooth yet rhythmic baritone. The track helped the group establish itself nationally.

2) Chocolate Girl (1977)

Chocolate Girl by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

Chocolate Girl stands out in The Whispers' catalog as one of their most coherent and beautiful celebrations of Black womanhood, brought to life through Walter Scott's vocals.

The song is a love letter—unsubtle in its devotion. It addresses the beauty of melanin, the radiance of Black beauty, and the spirituality of love and affection.

3) Are You Going My Way (1984)

Are You Going My Way by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

In the album Headlights, the single Are You Going My Way showcases The Whispers' mastery of African-American influences in funk and disco of the late 1970s. The aggressive bassline and energetic brass instruments highlight the song's lyrics, which focus on commitment and direction in a relationship.

The vocal lines performed by Walter are reserved but very potent, moving the melody of the densely composed instrumentation in structure. Peaking at #13 on the R&B chart, the song demonstrates their consistent ability to deliver groove-oriented tracks.

4) Love Is Where You Find It (1982)

Love Is Where You Find It by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

This song was the title track of the album Love Is Where You Find It and was certified gold by the RIAA. Walter's baritone served as a strong musical foundation for the group's harmonies, and the song's message was warm and positive. The success of both the singles and the album cemented The Whispers' position in the R&B world.

5) Contagious (1980)

Contagious by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

Contagious, a song from the album Love for Love, reached number 10 on the R&B charts. Walter Scott delivered smooth lead vocals, carrying the song's melody and demonstrating his ability to interpret romantic emotions with clarity and strength.

6) Some Kinda Lover (1980)

Some Kinda Lover by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

Taken from the So Good album, this song marks a confident embrace of mid-1980s production trends, blending synthesizers with funk-inflected guitar riffs. Walter added warmth to an otherwise cool and modern sound, and the song charted well at #17 on the R&B charts while also becoming a dynamic dance-floor favorite.

7) Is It Good to You (1990)

Is It Good to You by The Whispers (Image via Youtube/@thewhispers-officialchanne2958)

This sensual slow jam dates back to the early 90s, showing Walter's hushed delivery—seductive yet dignified. The song reached #7 on the R&B chart. Is It Good to You is gently sensual and soulful, while underlining Walter's craft at setting a mood with ease.

Walter Scott's work with The Whispers stands as one of the genre's finest legacies due to his brilliance and impact in R&B. With decades of chart and critical success, he demonstrated a singular excellence in music that helped cement the band's reputation as one of the most successful and important soul groups in the history of American popular music.

