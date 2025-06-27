Who was Walter Scott? The Whispers members list explored as R&B legend passes away at 81

Walter Scott passed away recently at the age of 81 from a brief illness, as reported by Soul Music on June 26, 2025. He was a singer best known as the co-founder of the R&B and soul music/ dance vocal group, The Whispers. Walter had a twin brother, Wallace.
The other details surrounding his demise, such as the time, place, and cause, remain undisclosed. However, Desirae L. Benson, who is a member of the band’s promotional team, confirmed the news in a statement to the outlet on Thursday.
“We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group, The Whispers. His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions,” Benson stated.
She continued:
“Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!”
Fans of Scott and The Whispers also paid their tributes via social media.
All you need to know about Walter Scott and The Whispers
Walter Scott was born in September 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas, and grew up with his twin brother, Wallace “Scotty” Scott.
In 1959, the Scott family relocated to Los Angeles, and the brothers attended Jordan High School. Together, they formed The Whispers in 1964.
Other original members of the group include Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon. When Harmon left in 1973, he was replaced by Leaveil Degree, formerly of the Friends and Distinction band.
The Whispers rose to fame with their 1970 hit song, Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong, which was a blend of pop and R&B and was released under local LA-based label, DORE Records.
Other popular songs from the period were I Only Meant to Wet My Feet in 1972 and Lady in 1979.
Throughout the 70s, Walter Scott and his group recorded music under Don Cornelius and Dick Griffey’s Soul Train record label.
Later, they signed with Griffey’s solo collective, SOLAR, and released the studio album Headlights, which had the famous track, Olivia (Lost and Turned Out). Griffey was also their music manager at this point.
Some of their other notable works include Are You Going My Way, Say Yes, It’s A Love Thing, Keep on Lovin’ Me, A Song for Donny, and Tonight, among others.
A Song for Donny was a tribute to singer Donny Hathaway and had the tune of his song This Christmas with lyrics written by Carrie Lucas.
In 1980, The Whispers collaborated with writer and producer Leon Sylvers to drop their iconic song, And the Beat Goes On which ranked at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Subsequently, they joined hands with Babyface of the Deele group to release another Billboard Hot 100 single, Rock Steady.
In 1990, The Whispers signed with Capitol Records and dropped songs such as Innocent, My Heart Your Heart, and Is It Good to You.
Later, they moved on to Interscope Records and released Songbook Vol. 1: The Songs of Babyface.
Meanwhile, Wallace and Walter Scott dropped an album as a twin duo titled My Brother’s Keeper in 2006. It was a sequel to their 1993 album of the same name.
Hutson died in 2000 from cancer, followed by Caldwell in 2016. Since then, The Whispers has continued as a trio with brothers Wallace and Walter Scott and Leaveil Degree, who toured worldwide.
In 2003 and 2006, respectively, Walter Scott and the group were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Bay Area Blues Society Hall of Fame.
The Whispers were honored with the Living Legends award by the Black Music Academy of America in 2007 and the Governors Award in 2005.
In 2022, the group earned the Soul Tracks Lifetime Achievement Award and also re-recorded their biggest hits to take full ownership of their music catalog.
The following year, the Scott brothers performed at the Taste of Soul Family Festival.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Walter Scott would miss several shows due to a bout of illness. At the time, fans expressed concern for his well-being and wished for his speedy recovery.
Before that, The Whispers produced a new CD titled For Your Ears Only in early 2025 under their newly formed Satin Tie Entertainment.
According to Walter’s description on their website, it was a shoutout to their fans for supporting them for over five decades.