A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb album: Release date, collaborators, & all we know so far

A$AP Rocky is all set to release his much-awaited album, Don't Be Dumb, and shared details about the same this Friday at Paris Fashion Week, during the debut of his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage. At the event, several fashion pieces featured the phrase "Don't Be Dumb." The venue was also decorated with posters that read "Don't Be Dumb. You Know What to Do. Blame Rocky!"

The artist's fourth studio album will be released on all platforms this summer on August 30. Don't Be Dumb is confirmed to feature collaborators including Tyler, the Creator, and Pharrell Williams. As per Hypebeast, the upcoming project will also feature The Alchemist, Mike Dean, Madlib, Swedish House Mafia, Clams Casino, and more in different tracks.

The full-length studio album will be the first new project by the Harlem-born singer since his 2018 LP - Testing.

Trending

The artist will release the album on August 30 (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Purple Swag singer first revealed the album title in December 2022 while appearing at 2 Chainz's Amazon Music Live concert series. Right before the performance, the singer said:

“Thursday night football. Amazon. First time back on stage. Album finished. Don't Be Dumb. Let’s go.”

All we know so far about A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb album

A$AP Rocky has not confirmed the tracklist for the Don't Be Dumb album as of now. However, the recently released singles including Sh*ttin’ Me, Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n), Same Problems?, and D.M.B. are expected to be a part of it.

In a December 2022 interview with GQ, the rapper hinted that the new album took inspiration from Metro Boomin. At that time, the Harlem-born singer said:

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?”

Metro Boomin is one of the many collaborators expected to be featured in Don't Be Dumb. The album is now available for digital pre-save through Rocky's AWGE website - live.awge.com. Fans can also pre-order physical copies of the album and themed merch from the website. While the digital copies cost over $5, the physical CDs, cassettes, and merch packs may cost between $12 and $100.

A$AP Rocky's album features Mike Dean, Madlib, and more (Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Here's the speculated tracklist for the album as per Genius:

THIS IS THE WAY THE WORLD ENDS (Ft. A$AP NAST)

Goin' Dumb* (Ft. Tommy Revenge)

RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n) (Ft. Pharrell Williams)

Sights by A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti

All Black*

D.M.B.

GO! (Ft. Playboi Carti)

Same Problems?

Tailor Swif

Mushroom Clouds

Sh*ttin’ Me

GRIM FREESTYLE

After the album's scheduled release this August, A$AP Rocky is heading to Asia for the Rolling Loud Thailand Fest. The fall festival will be hosted at the Legend Siam Park in Pattaya between November 22 and 24. The Good For You singer will be headlining the first day of the event and is expected to perform tracks from the upcoming album.

The other days of the fest will be headlined by Wiz Khalifa and Ski Mask The Slump God with support from the Grammy-winning singer, Tyla. Those interested in attending the three-day fest can visit Ticketmelon.com to avail passes. While the General Admission tickets can be availed for 12,400 THB ($354), the VIP tickets may cost over 20,000 THB ($571).