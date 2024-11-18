Aegis band members list explored as vocalist Mercy Sunot passes away

Mercy Sunot, a longtime member of the rock band Aegis, died on November 18, 2024, at the age of 48. Although her cause of death is yet to be made official, she was struggling with breast and lung cancer and had to go for lung surgery a day before her death.

She even shared the details of her surgery on a TikTok video, saying that she was having breathing issues. She was immediately admitted to the ICU and her lungs were full of water and suffering from inflammation, as per Billboard Philippines.

Apart from Mercy, the band members of Aegis also included Juliet Sunot, Ken Sunot, Rey Abenoja, Stella Pabico, Rowena Adriano, and Vilma Goloviogo. The group took to their official Facebook page to express their grief in a lengthy statement.

The post included a black-and-white photo of Sunot and Aegis wrote that Mercy Sunot "bravely fought her battle with cancer" and continued:

"Mercy's voice wasn't just a part of AEGIS – it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts."

The post stated towards the end:

"Let us come together to celebrate the incredible life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed."

The comment section of the post was flooded with tributes from Mercy Sunot's fans, with a few saying that the songs released by her band have touched the lives of many people and have become a trademark for Filipinos.

Aegis is well-known for the 6 albums they have released in their career

Over the years, Aegis accumulated a huge fanbase for their contributions to the music industry. The band was established due to different people from other groups merging at one point, as per the AGs Talent Development and Management Services bio.

The group was originally known as AG's Sound Trippers, which was taken from their manager AG's company. The current name refers to "Shield" or "Protection" from the Greek Mythology used by Zeus.

A report by Philstar in 2018 stated that Mercy Sunot and Juliet Sunot were associated with the band since the beginning. They were later joined by their younger sister, Kris, in 2011. The sisters were residents of a city in the Philippines, Cagayan de Oro.

Meanwhile, Stella Pabico is a resident of Misamis Occidental. Vilma Goloviogo came from Manila and Rey Abenoja is from Southern Leyte. Rowena Adriano has been living in the Philippines.

The Aegis members were working for AG Talent Development and Management and although they were a part of different bands, they came together during the early 90s. The lyrics for the group's projects were written by Rey's brother Celso and the manager's wife, Josie Galindo.

Aegis has been featured in different TV shows throughout its career and celebrated its 25th anniversary in January 2024 with a concert called The Christmas Bonus. The concert, where the group performed on tracks such as Luha, was organized at the Paranaque-based venue, The Theatre.

The group has released their albums in collaboration with record labels such as Alpha Records. Their first major project was Halik, which came out in 1998 and was followed by Mahal Na Mahal Kita, Ating Balikan, and more.

