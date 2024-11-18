American journalist and TV producer Elliott Wilson has often commented on Drake, with the latest instance being his tweet on November 18, 2024. In his tweet, Wilson stated:

"100 Gigs. Inevitable. Kendrick got these light skin ni**as reminiscing. smh ha."

The producer was allegedly dissing Drake by calling him "light skin" and mentioning his rival Kendrick in the tweet.

Wilson allegedly disses Drake via tweet (Image via X/ @ElliottWilson)

Netizens took to X to react to Elliott Wilson's alleged comment on Drake and shared their opinions via the social media platform. Commenting on Wilson being light-skinned as well owing to his part African-American, and part Ecuadorian-Greek ethnicity, an X user tweeted:

"Ain’t he lightskin?😭"

“Light skin 🥷 reminiscing,” an X user stated.

"He's talking about himself," an internet user said.

"Does he know he’s also light skinned? He blocked me for disagreeing with him. Hes everything he’s accusing Drake of being," another internet user mentioned.

Additionally, internet users also commented on Wilson frequently talking about Drake:

"Guy is pushing 60 thinking about Drake all day," an X user tweeted.

"His obsession with Drake is scary" a netizen expressed.

"He sent me a rat emoji": Elliott Wilson shares Drake suspected him of siding with Kendrick Lamar during rap feud

During his appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast in June 2024, Elliott Wilson talked about how Drake thinks he might've ratted him out to Kendrick Lamar. The TV producer mentioned that he texted Drake to ask when he was dropping Family Matters. Wilson said:

"So when he dropped "Family Matters" it was just like I was like 'yo you dropping this tonight?' He hit me back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent me a rat emoji."

Wilson said that the rat emoji might signal that Drake thinks he ratted him out to Kendrick Lamar. The TV producer said on the podcast that he was in Venice at the same time as Kendrick Lamar. This was when Drake and Lamar were engaged in a rap feud. Wilson said that the timing of the situation might have led Drizzy to assume that Wilson was working alongside Kendrick Lamar.

“I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him,” Wilson said.

In other news, according to Baller Alert, Elliott Wilson reportedly apologized to SZA via his show The Bigger Picture. The TV producer had commented "Why" under SZA's X post showcasing her upcoming movie and Wilson received a lot of backlash for his comment.

Elliott Wilson mentioned that he spoke to SZA privately but felt the need to apologize again stating that his comment was rooted in ignorance.

