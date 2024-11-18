"On Nicki and Drake hopefully" — Internet reacts to Jay-Z reportedly releasing a diss track soon

Recently, rumors have been circulating across social media and music industry outlets about a possible diss track from Jay-Z, one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop world.

On November 17, 2024, DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican-American podcaster and internet personality, took to his X account to share news of Jay's potential diss track. The post was accompanied by an anonymous source who claimed about the potential diss track.

As a result, many users on X began speculating about the potential targets of the diss track. Several pointed to Jay's past feuds and rivalries, suggesting that the track could be aimed at prominent figures such as Nicki Minaj and Drake, given the history of tension between the rapper and these two artists. One netizen commented:

"On Nicki and drake hopefully."

"He really trying to take Drake out of the game fr fr," another commented.

However, some users on X pointed out that a diss track may be unnecessary, given the New York rapper's immense wealth and established fame.

"A diss track at that big age seems weird and unnecessary," a user on X commented.

"I'm calling cap, Jay doesn't want to bring any unnecessary attention to him at this point, he too wealthy," another user on X.

"Send it back. No one wants it," a third commented.

Moreover, some users on X humorously suggested that, within hip-hop culture, the practice of dropping diss tracks and disrespecting legends is all that the artists do.

"Disrespecting legends is all yall do 😂," one commented.

"All Drake Gotta do mention Kathy White , 15 year old Foxy brown, Rymir Sattherthwaite , Diddy, and the beef is over! And Camel toe face, is gonna start sending out lawsuits to silence everyone !" a second noted.

"He must not seen what happened to kbot," a third wrote on X.

As of now, Jay-Z has not confirmed whether he will be releasing a diss track, nor has he publicly responded to the reactions circulating online.

Jay-Z's potential diss track: What's behind the feud with Nicki Minaj and Drake?

Over the weekend, DJ Akademiks shared breaking news online, citing an anonymous message claiming that Jay-Z is reportedly set to release a diss track. The post included a statement from the anonymous source, who mentioned attending a private event hosted by the New York rapper.

According to the message, during this event, the person had the opportunity to hear Jay-Z's upcoming album, which reportedly includes a potential diss track:

"I'm at a NY rapper only private Roc Nation karaoke event. Word on the street Hov got a new album coming up including a diss song," the message reads.

The anonymous source did not specify the target of the diss track, leading to widespread speculation online. Many users suggested that Nicki Minaj and Drake could be the intended recipients.

The speculation around Minaj stems from a heated incident in September 2024, when organizers, including Jay-Z, announced Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for Super Bowl LIX 2025. Minaj took to her X account to criticize Jay-Z for his choice, accusing him of snubbing Lil Wayne from the Super Bowl due to his ego and alleged animosity towards her, Drake, and Birdman.

"Got everything in the world. Still spiteful & evil. Disgusting. Be happy Abeg. Go be fkng happy n!gg@!!!!!!!!" Minaj wrote.

According to Billboard, Drake and Jay-Z's relationship remained relatively cordial until 2010, when Drake released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later.

During an interview with Billboard, the New York rapper commented that he did not feel the need to "co-sign" Drake and was cautious about not taking on the mentor role. In 2011, with the release of Drake's hit I'm On One, many believed Drake took a subtle jab at Jay-Z.

However, Drake later denied on X that the lyrics were directed at the New York rapper. Despite this clarification, the dynamic between the two artists became increasingly strained from that point forward.

It remains unclear whether the diss track will be released or if it is aimed at either of these two artists.

