Anastacia 25th anniversary European tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Anastacia 25th anniversary European tour is going to be held from March 12, 2025 to May 6, 2025 in venues across UK, Ireland as well as continental Europe. The tour is titled NTK25 Tour, and will celebrate the 25 years of her debut studio album, Not That Kind.
O2 Priority App member presale for the UK leg of the tour will be held from July 3, 2024. General tickets for the entire tour will follow subsequently, with exact ticket release date to be announced on the singer's official website in the near future.
Anastacia announced her new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on July 1, 2024, stating:
"I’m thrilled to announce the #NTK25 Tour, kicking off in March 2025!. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we hit the road to celebrate 25 years of music, memories, and magic."
Anastacia 25th anniversary European tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for Anastacia 25th anniversary European tour are given below:
- March 12-13, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Paral-lel 62
- March 15, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio de Congregos de IFEMA
- March 16, 2025 – Vigo, Spain at Mar de Vigo Auditorium
- March 19, 2025 – Turin, Italy at OGR Officine
- March 20, 2025 – Dübendorf (Zurich), Switzerland at Samsung Hall Zurich
- March 22, 2025 – Rome, Italy at Teatro Conciliazione
- March 24, 2025 – Milan, Italy at Teatro Arcimboldi
- March 25, 2025 – Padova, Italy at Gran Teatro Giox
- March 27, 2025 – Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle F
- March 28, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Universum
- March 30, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at Klub Stodoła
- March 31, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom
- April 2, 2025 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee
- April 3, 2025 – Düsseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- April 5, 2025 – Hanover, Germany at Hannover Congress Centrum
- April 6, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at CCH Congress Center
- April 7, 2025 – Tilburg, Germany at 013 Poppodium
- April 9, 2025 – Nuremberg, Germany at Meistersingerhalle
- April 10, 2025 – Frankfurt, Germany at Alte Oper
- April 13, 2025 – Paris, France at La Cigalle
- April 14, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- April 16, 2025 – Portsmouth, UK at Guildhall
- April 17, 2025 – Bath, UK at The Forum
- April 19, 2025 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena
- April 22, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia
- April 23, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall
- April 25, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall
- April 27, 2025 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre
- April 28, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- April 30, 2025 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- May 1, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall
- May 3, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall
- May 4, 2025 – York, UK at Barbican
- May 6, 2025 – London, UK at The Palladium
Anastacia released her debut studio album, Not That Kind, on June 15, 2000 via Epic and Daylight records. A commercial and critical success, the album peaked at number 2 on the Australian album chart.
Ahead of her tour, as mentioned above, Anastacia will perform a couple of times in 2024, starting with supporting performances in Peter Muffay's Farewell tour and then a festival performances at the Vi Elsker Odense 2024 in Odense, Denmark.