As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

On May 22, 2024, the American band As I Lay Dying took to Instagram to announce its European tour in November and December. Titled Through Storms Ahead, the tour will be held from November 15 to December 15 in venues across continental Europe. Before the European leg, As I Lay Dying will also have a US summer tour between July and August.
The upcoming tour will include concerts in cities such as Prague, Rome, Zurich, and more. Tickets for the As I Lay Dying tour will be available from May 24, 2024, at 10 am CET via the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour dates and venues
As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour dates and venues are given below:
- November 15, 2024 – Würzburg, Germany at Posthalle
- November 16, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu
- November 18, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Film Studios
- November 19, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller
- November 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Kulttuuritalo
- November 23, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fållan
- November 24, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio
- November 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys
- November 26, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- November 27, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra
- November 28, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer
- November 29, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- November 30, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz
- December 1, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Orion
- December 3, 2024 - Zürich, Switzerland at Xtra
- December 4, 2024 – Lyon, France at Transbordeur
- December 5, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz
- December 6, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Riviera
- December 8, 2024 – Paris, France at Trianon
- December 9, 2024 – Saarbrücken, Germany at E-Werk
- December 10, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at AB
- December 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- December 13, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Inselpark Arena
- December 14, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee
- December 15, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle
On the upcoming tour, As I Lay Dying will be accompanied by the bands Caliban, Decapitated, and Left to Suffer. Speaking about the tour, band guitarist Phil Sgrosso said in a general press statement:
"Europe has become a second home to us so we always look forward to returning for a 'go big and go hard' headline tour. Traveling alongside us will be Germany's very own Caliban, Poland's finest death metal legends Decapitated, and the pummeling Left to Suffer. Each show will be a night to celebrate heavy music with the fans, let's make it a memorable one together."
As mentioned above, As I Lay Dying will embark on a US tour ahead of the Europe tour, supported by Chelsea Grin and Ethos. The dates and venues for said tour are also given below:
- July 9, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst
- July 10, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades
- July 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- July 13, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State at Temple Theatre
- July 14, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory
- July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex
- July 16, 2024 Denver, Colorado at Summit
- July 17, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman
- July 19, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Festival
- July 20, 2024 – Mansfield, Ohio at INKcarceration
- July 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House Of Blues
- July 23, 2024 – Albany, New York at Empire Live
- July 24, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theater of The Livings Arts
- July 26, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- July 27, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- July 29, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore
- July 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade
- July 31, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Landing
- August 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House Of Blues
- August 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum
- August 4, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Vibes Event Center
- August 6, 2024 Albuquerque, New Mexico at El Rey Theater
- August 7, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- August 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Belasco
- August 10, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory Northpark
In addition to their upcoming tours, As I Lay Dying recently released their first new single, Burden, via Napalm Records. The single has nearly 100,000 views on YouTube.