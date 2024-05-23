As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

On May 22, 2024, the American band As I Lay Dying took to Instagram to announce its European tour in November and December. Titled Through Storms Ahead, the tour will be held from November 15 to December 15 in venues across continental Europe. Before the European leg, As I Lay Dying will also have a US summer tour between July and August.

The upcoming tour will include concerts in cities such as Prague, Rome, Zurich, and more. Tickets for the As I Lay Dying tour will be available from May 24, 2024, at 10 am CET via the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour dates and venues

As I Lay Dying 2024 European tour dates and venues are given below:

November 15, 2024 – Würzburg, Germany at Posthalle

November 16, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

November 18, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Film Studios

November 19, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

November 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Kulttuuritalo

November 23, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fållan

November 24, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

November 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

November 26, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

November 27, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra

November 28, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

November 29, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

November 30, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

December 1, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Orion

December 3, 2024 - Zürich, Switzerland at Xtra

December 4, 2024 – Lyon, France at Transbordeur

December 5, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

December 6, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Riviera

December 8, 2024 – Paris, France at Trianon

December 9, 2024 – Saarbrücken, Germany at E-Werk

December 10, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at AB

December 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

December 13, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Inselpark Arena

December 14, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee

December 15, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle

On the upcoming tour, As I Lay Dying will be accompanied by the bands Caliban, Decapitated, and Left to Suffer. Speaking about the tour, band guitarist Phil Sgrosso said in a general press statement:

"Europe has become a second home to us so we always look forward to returning for a 'go big and go hard' headline tour. Traveling alongside us will be Germany's very own Caliban, Poland's finest death metal legends Decapitated, and the pummeling Left to Suffer. Each show will be a night to celebrate heavy music with the fans, let's make it a memorable one together."

As mentioned above, As I Lay Dying will embark on a US tour ahead of the Europe tour, supported by Chelsea Grin and Ethos. The dates and venues for said tour are also given below:

July 9, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst

July 10, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

July 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

July 13, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State at Temple Theatre

July 14, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

July 16, 2024 Denver, Colorado at Summit

July 17, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman

July 19, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Festival

July 20, 2024 – Mansfield, Ohio at INKcarceration

July 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House Of Blues

July 23, 2024 – Albany, New York at Empire Live

July 24, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

July 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theater of The Livings Arts

July 26, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

July 27, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

July 29, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

July 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade

July 31, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Landing

August 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House Of Blues

August 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

August 4, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Vibes Event Center

August 6, 2024 Albuquerque, New Mexico at El Rey Theater

August 7, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

August 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Belasco

August 10, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory Northpark

In addition to their upcoming tours, As I Lay Dying recently released their first new single, Burden, via Napalm Records. The single has nearly 100,000 views on YouTube.