"Basically Thug still hates him" — DJ Akademiks reacts to YSL record label page reportedly unfollowing Gunna

As per an X post by @AkademiksTV dated April 21, 2025, DJ Akademiks recently commented on Gunna reportedly being unfollowed by Young Thug's YSL record label. The post is a video from one of Akademiks' recent livestreams wherein he said:

Ad

"Basically Thug still hates him...When Gunna was coming home, the whole thing was that Thug hates him."

Akademiks claimed that whatever he was sharing was about the board meetings and behind-the-scenes at Thug's YSL.

He claimed that Young Thug had been discontent with Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, since he took the Alford Plea, even before YSL's RICO trial began.

At one point, DJ Akademiks said:

Ad

Trending

"It ain't up to us on why he hate him. Now, when Gunna got out – you got to remember, Thug is running this label from behind jail. Thug wanted this n***a off the f***ing label. "

He continued:

"There's a lot of paperwork there. And also, you got to realize YSL is under 300 that's now under Warner. They're not going to release somebody from their contract 'cause they snitched. They're going to say, 'We're going to make money off the snitch.'"

Ad

The internet personality shared that Thug had sent some of the rappers a proposal to collaborate on his album.

He mentioned that there exists a song featuring Young Thug, Da Baby, and Lil Durk that was never released.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Akademiks mentioned that despite reportedly removing Gunna from YSL Records' social media, it was possible that Young Thug would still get a cut if the P power rapper drops new music under another label.

The internet personality alleged that when Sergio got out of prison in the YSL Rico case, he started acting like he was "cool with Thug". However, Young Thug told most Atlanta rappers that he had nothing to do with Sergio.

Ad

DJ Akademiks also put forth a theory, stating that when Gunna would approach the YSL record label to drop his track, Young Thug would try to release his song on the same day.

Did Gunna plead guilty in the YSL Rico trial involving Young Thug, among others? Details explored

For the unversed, Gunna was one of Young Thug's associates accused in the YSL Rico trial, claiming that the group Young Slime Life (YSL) was a criminal gang operating as a record label.

Ad

However, Sergio pleaded guilty to a single charge against him in December 2022, marking the end of his involvement in the case with a punishment of five years in prison.

However, the rapper was released because he was credited with one year of time served, while the rest of his sentence was suspended.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper's lawyer mentioned in a statement that his client had taken the Alford plea, wherein a defendant can formally admit guilt while maintaining their innocence to end their personal ordeal.

As per Billboard's report dated December 2022, dismissing rumors of snitching on Young Thug to save himself, Gunna mentioned in a statement:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Ad

The charges against associates of the YSL group involved allegations of armed robbery, murder, illegal firearm possession, and drug dealing.

However, Thug was released from prison in October 2024 after pleading guilty to drug and gun-related charges.

On the other hand, in his statement concerning his plea deal, Sergio had mentioned that when he joined YSL in 2016, he didn't consider it a gang, but rather as a group of people from Atlanta with common interests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More