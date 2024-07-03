BG Net Worth 2024: The Hot Boys’ rapper fortune explored as court rules for all his future lyrics to be approved by probation officers

American rapper Christopher Noel Dorsey aka BG was recently ordered by the court to provide the government with copies of any of the songs he writes in the future. If his songs are deemed inconsistent with the terms of his rehabilitation, prosecutors can make the terms of his supervised release tougher.

He was released from prison in September 2023 wherein he was in jail for 12 years on the count of gun and witness tampering charges. While the proposal for having the rapper submit his lyrics to probation officers beforehand was made in May 2024, US district court judge, Susie Morgan recently ruled on the same.

The Bling Bling rapper's attorneys argued that this condition was a violation of the rapper's First Amendment rights. Moreover, it can also affect the rapper's ability to financially support himself. As of 2024, BG's net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth is $200 thousand.

"This request is overly broad and violates the First Amendment and due process"— BG's attorneys comment on newly sanctioned probation rules for the rapper

According to several reports, BG's net worth is a combination of his investments and monetary gains from music and other ventures. The rapper earns through performances and music releases in addition to multiple business endeavours like real estate and fashion.

Commenting on the recent court rule of having the rapper submit his lyrics before releasing a new song, BG's attorneys mentioned:

“As to the Government’s request for Mr. Dorsey to provide U.S. Probation (and the government) with lyrics ‘for any song that he may write, in whole or in part, while on supervised release,’ it is respectfully submitted that this request is overly broad and violates the First Amendment and due process,"

As per the probation requirements, the rapper's lyrics will be kept under seal to prevent copyright infringement and the documents of the same will be returned on termination of his supervised release. Additionally, the rapper's attorneys mentioned that he should be "permitted to write and express his own thoughts" without the fear of having to submit the lyrics to U.S. probation and the Government.

The latest court rule for the rapper's probation was first proposed when performed with Boosie Badazz in Las Vegas in March 2024, without the compulsory written approval required under his parole for self-employment. Additionally, the rapper's parole conditions were also taken under purview owing to his collaboration with Gucci Mane.

As per BG's probation conditions, he is not allowed to unnecessarily associate himself with convicted felons which is the category Boosie Badazz and Gucci Mane fall under. Moreover, the kind of lyrics the rapper has been featuring are considered to go against the condition of him being a law-abiding citizen.

On June 28, 2024, Judge Susie Morgan ruled that rapper BG must submit his lyrics to the government before releasing them. However, she denied the prosecutor's request to ban him from glorifying murder and gun violence in his songs. Additionally, he is required to complete 400 hours of community service.

