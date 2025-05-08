Brad Arnold net worth: Fortune explored in wake of 3 Doors Down singer's cancer diagnosis

Singer Brad Arnold recently revealed on Instagram that he has stage 4 kidney cancer. He shared the news in a video on May 7, 2025.

Also known as Bradley Kirk Arnold, the musician has built a huge fan following over the years for his association with the rock band 3 Doors Down. He is one of the group’s founding members and they have six albums so far in their credits. Brad’s fortune is estimated to be almost $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In his latest video, Brad Arnold said that he does not have a lot of good news for everyone, adding that he has been unwell for a few weeks, following which he had to get hospitalized. He further stated:

“Got a guy checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And that’s stage 4, and that’s not real good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God and he can over, he can overdo, he can overcome anything. So I have to fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Bradley also had a message for all the fans, saying that due to his health condition, the summer tour won’t be happening as scheduled. Brad Arnold apologized to everyone for the cancellation and continued:

“I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer, every chance you get and I think it’s time for many to go listen to my to not my time a little bit. Right? Thank you guys so much. God loves you. We love you. See ya.”

Brad Arnold’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Escatawpa, Mississippi native has become a popular face among the audience for playing with 3 Doors Down for many years. Although he has not pursued his journey as a solo artist, Arnold’s singing and drumming skills have received praise.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that he enrolled at Moss Point High School and became interested in music as he was raised in a town near the Gulf Coast. Despite having a successful career in the musical world, Brad Arnold had to struggle with certain issues, including alcohol addiction.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Arnold was initially active as a drummer and vocalist at the same time when 3 Doors Down performed live on different occasions. However, the process changed with time when he began contributing his singing skills.

The current lineup of the group includes Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts, and Justin Biltonen. The band has been involved with philanthropic activities at the same time as they launched a non-profit organization called The Foundation for a Better Life.

3 Doors Down came into the limelight with a single, Kryptonite, which came out back in 2000. The same year, the band released their debut album, The Better Life, which grabbed the seventh spot on the US Billboard 200.

Around two years later, the band’s second project, Away from the Sun, also received a similar response, reaching on top of the charts. They continued to deliver more hit albums, including Seventeen Days, Time of My Life, and Us and the Night. In 2008, they also released a self-titled album.

In addition, the group released five EPs under the record label Universal Republic, such as A Six Pack of Hits. The band has multiple hit singles in their credits, including Loser, Here Without You, Let Me Go, Train, What’s Left, Time of My Life, Still Alive, The Broken, and more.

