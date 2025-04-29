Trippie Redd net worth: Rapper's fortune explored in wake of baby shower drama with Coi Leray

Trippie Redd has been trending online after he shared an Instagram Story to clear the reports of Coi Leray celebrating her baby shower without his presence. Notably, Leray confirmed in January this year that she and Redd were expecting their first child together. Also known as Michael Lamar White IV, the rapper has been in a relationship with Coi for around six years. The artist has released several albums in his career, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated to be almost $5 million.

Trippie Redd shared a video through his Instagram Story on April 28, 2025, where he confirmed that Leray’s baby shower is yet to be held and addressed the same by saying:

‘Y’all blogs be so childish. My baby ain’t have no baby shower…yet. So, you blogs go run and tell everybody that. Since I’m the worst dad, and I don’t show up to baby showers and all that.”

In addition, the Downfalls High star addressed a few more things related to the baby shower by sharing some posts through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, 2025. In the first one, he alleged that Coi Leray’s baby shower will be held without the presence of Redd or his family members, as it reads:

“B4 the actual baby shower happens just letting yall know she doesn’t want me or my family there she said hit the lawyer [laughing emoji].”

Trippie Redd then posted another tweet, claiming that he was supposed to pay for all the expenses of the baby shower. Meanwhile, Coi Leray has not responded to any of the posts until now.

Trippie Redd’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Canton, Ohio, native has amassed a big fan base over the years for his flawless work in the music industry. He has collaborated with record labels like Virgin and ADA, releasing multiple successful projects, including albums and singles. Trippie Redd’s career has also contributed to his wealth, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he had reportedly claimed a few years ago that he owned a wealth of almost $16 million.

The Dave star’s musical journey dates back to 2014 when he released music through online platforms. Notably, Redd grew up being inspired by various popular rappers such as T-Pain. His mother was also a big influence, she used to play music for him most of the time, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Although Michael’s first major project was A Love Letter to You, released in 2017, he made his debut with a single, Love Scars, the previous year. His first album was Life’s a Trip, released under TenThousand Projects and Caroline. With 14 singles in the soundtrack, the project grabbed the fourth spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

Trippie Redd’s success continued with another album, Exclamation Mark, a year later, which also received a positive response. Michael brought three more albums till 2023, including Pegasus, Trip at Knight, and Mansion Musik.

He has six mixtapes in his credits, with three of them being follow-ups to A Love Letter to You. He released several EPs like White Room Project, Spooky Sounds, Saint Michael, and more. Michael is also known for his singles, such as Bust Down, Taking a Walk, Topanga, Who Needs Love, Holy Smokes, Hurts Me, and LGLG.

