"CB does it so effortlessly" — Internet reacts to Kai Cenat and Chris Brown doing a dance battle on Mafiathon 2

On November 22, 2024, Chris Brown appeared on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 stream, and a video of the two doing a dance battle went viral on the internet. Mafiathon 2 is Kai Cenat's streaming event on Twitch, where he aims to live stream 24/7 for 30 days in a row.

In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and actor, Chris Brown is a dancer as well. Brown has been a guest performer in Dancing with the Stars' seasons 12 and 14 and has also starred in the 2007 dance drama film Stomp The Yard.

Expand Tweet

Trending

X user @FearedBuck posted a snippet of Cenat and Brown's dance battle, which has garnered over one million views since it was posted, along with various reactions from netizens. Complimenting Chris Brown's dance moves, an X user commented:

"CB does it so effortlessly."

Expand Tweet

"Kai really battled one of the best dancers in the world," a user mentioned.

"The music took me back to this lol... and It ain't a dance battle if you going against Chris lol," another X user stated, attaching a GIF from Stomp The Yard.

"Chris Brown will always be the king of break dance, though nice try Kai Cenat," a netizen remarked.

"Chris wrecked him, turned him into the Elf on the Shelf," another user stated.

Additionally, netizens also commented on Kai Cenat's dance moves.

"One thing about kai he gone slam his leg on the desk," an X user tweeted.

"Kai Cenat was doing too much of the dance," another user mentioned.

"Kai's just vibrating," a netizen hilariously remarked.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence - Details of documentary focussing on rapper's alleged pattern of violence, explored

According to a report by the Mirror dated October 2, 2024, a documentary on Chris Brown's alleged pattern of abuse aired on Investigation Discovery on October 27, 2024, as a part of the network's No Excuse for Abuse campaign.

In the documentary's trailer, Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, can be heard stating:

"Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing: he’s an abuser of women — consistently, unapologetically."

As per CNN's report dated October 28, 2024, a woman, dubbed Jane Doe to hide her identity, sat down for an interview to discuss her allegations against Brown for the first time, as part of the documentary.

The woman had sued Chris Brown for allegedly assaulting and drugging her in 2020, during a yacht party hosted by Diddy. She had sued Brown in 2022 in a $20 million lawsuit, however, the case was dismissed by a judge in the same year owing to lack of prosecution.

Additionally, the documentary mentioned that the Miami Beach Police concluded the report was unfounded, and there was no probable cause to arrest the No One Else singer on criminal charges, resulting in the case getting closed.

Meanwhile, Brown's attorney Levi McCathern told Investigation Discovery that Jane Doe's claims are "entirely fabricated," and dubbed the documentary "malicious and false." The documentary also showcased multiple allegations of abuse levied against Brown over the years, including his alleged assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Apart from these lawsuits, Brown was sued for $50 million in July 2024 by four concertgoers, who alleged that the rapper and his associates beat them after a performance in Texas, as per a report by Variety dated July 22.

The concertgoers also sued Brown's promoters Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy, and requested temporary restraining orders against the rapper and promoters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback