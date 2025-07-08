Charleston White cracks Drake up by saying if he were Black like Bernie Mac, the rest of the community would hug him

On July 7, 2025, the X page @FearedBuck posted a video of comedian and entrepreneur Charleston White FaceTiming Drake and making a joke that made the rapper crack up.

In the video, Charleston White says:

"Man, we'll sit down and take over, man, just chopping game and giving game. Say man you keep holding your head up ni**a. You the best, don't let them tell ya nothin' else."

The comedian continued:

"Yeah, if you were Black as Bernie Mac's they'd hug on you but you a yellow ni**a doing it like that. If Michael Jordan was a yellow ni**a jumping from the free throw line he wouldn't wear his tennis shoes."

The video is reportedly from one of Adin Ross' latest Kick streams, where Charleston White's dig calling Drake a "yellow ni**ga" addressed his mixed ethnicity. The rapper's father, Dennis Graham, is African American, while his mother, Sandra, is a Canadian Ashkenazi Jew.

Charleston White's comment about Drake reportedly meant that if he were a Black person like comedian Bernie Mac, he'd get the same amount of respect as him. But since he is not authentically Black, people don't give him the same regard as Bernie Mac or Michael Jordan.

What did Charleston White say about Drake's lawsuit against UMG? Details explored

Shortly after Drake filed petitions against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, Charleston White blasted the rapper for it in a November 30, 2024, interview with Real Lyfe Street Starz.

For context, in November 2024, Drizzy filed two legal petitions against UMG. The first alleged that the music company conspired to artificially boost interest in Lamar's diss track by launching "a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” to make Not Like Us more popular.

In his second petition, Drake accused UMG of defamation, claiming that the company was aware of the diss track "falsely" accusing him of being a p*dophile but proceeded to distribute it anyway. None of the petitions was a lawsuit, but both were legal actions requesting information from key players for a potential lawsuit in the future.

Reacting to the petitions in his interview with Real Lyfe Street Starz, Charleston White said:

“Weak a**, yellow ni**a cryin’, but he always had the Jews behind him; how is he claiming it’s unfair? Just enjoy the money. Let the little, short Kendrick have his win. Come on, all that money you got. That’s ‘yellow’ kid with the white momma tryna come hang out in the Memphis projects with his black cousins and gotta stay on the porch. Cause they know you can’t go out there and play with them kids."

Charleston continued:

"Yeah, Aubrey, whatever that man’s name is. That man’s name says he is “weak.” Aubrey can’t play with no Kendrick. Kendrick Lamar been getting him up. You heard his story. That man grew up rough. Yeah, get yo a** back on that porch, Aubrey. F*ck wrong with you. Them kids will eat you alive.”

Interestingly, Charleston White referred to Drake's ethnicity while encouraging him during Adin Ross' livestream and made a similar remark while expressing his discontent with the rapper over the UMG lawsuit.

In other news, Drake dropped his new track What Did I Miss? on July 4, 2025. The track is speculated to be part of his upcoming album, reportedly called Iceman.

