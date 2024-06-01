Charly Bliss' tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Charly Bliss tour is scheduled to be held from September 5, 2024, to October 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "Forever and Ever Tour," is in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name. This will be the band's first major tour in 2024.

The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram account on May 29, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, and Philadelphia, among others.

Trending

Tickets for the tour are currently available either from the band's official website or from vendors such as Ticketmaster. Said tickets are priced at an average of $25 plus service and processing fees, as applicable.

To get their tickets, interested patrons must visit their ticket purchase point of choice, select the tickets they want, and fill in their email ID and other details. Once their details are given, they will have to pay via a payment method such as a valid credit or debit card. Once the payment is processed, tickets are usually sent to the email address provided by the patron.

Charly Bliss' tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Charly Bliss tour are given below:

September 5, 2024 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

September 6, 2024 – Cambridge, Massachusetts at Royale

September 9, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Adelaide Hall

September 12, 2024 – Ann Arbor, Michigan at The Blind Pig

September 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Bottom Lounge

September 14, 2024 – Cudahy, Wisconsin at X-Ray Arcade

September 17, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Turf Club

September 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Old Rock House

September 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theater

September 23, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Mission Theater

September 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile

September 26, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

September 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Echoplex

September 30, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at Constellation Room

October 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Rebel Lounge

October 4, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Parish

October 5, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Club Dada

October 7, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade (Hell)

October 8, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Exit/In

October 10, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Underground Arts

As mentioned above, the tour is in support of Charly Bliss' upcoming album, Forever, which is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2024. Speaking about the album, Charly Bliss lead Eva Hendricks stated in a general press statement:

"I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy."

Charly Bliss is best known for their second studio album, Young Enough, which was released on May 10, 2019, via Barsuk. The album peaked at number 21 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart as well as at number 80 on the Top Current Albums chart.