Did Beyoncé meet Michael Jackson? King of Pop once showed up at Diddy's party in search for Queen Bey

Michael Jackson once gatecrashed a Diddy's party in search of Beyoncé!

Bey was finally able to meet Michael Jackson but the rapper wasn't able to recall correctly whether the two danced or not.

With all the controversies about Sean Diddy Combs coming to the forefront, people are spending hours digging up his past interviews. The American rapper and music producer was quite a regular on The Late Night Show with David Letterman.

In one appearance he discussed how Michael Jackson came to one of his parties unannounced. Although initially flabbergasted, the 54-year-old soon realized that the King of Pop had come to meet Beyoncé.

Trending

"He came to the party to holler at Beyoncé!"— Sean Diddy Combs explained how Michael Jackson attended his party to meet Beyoncé

In the 2009 interview with David Letterman, the host showed a picture of Diddy with Michael Jackson to the rapper. The photo opened the box of memories for Sean Diddy Combs, and he explained how The King of Pop came to his party unannounced to meet Beyoncé.

Diddy's party was for the MTV Movie Award and several juggernauts of the industry including David Beckham, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Cameron Diaz, Chris Rock, and of course, Beyoncé were there on the guest list.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Last Night rapper recalled security coming and explaining that Michael Jackson was at the door. Initially, he thought that they were playing a prank on the rapper but then he went out through the back exit and was shocked to discover The King of Pop himself.

"I didn't even invite Mike to the party and he just showed up to the party. So I'm in the party, I'm hosting, and the security came up to me and they were like, 'Mr. Combs, Mr. Michael Jackson is here to see you.' I'm like, 'Get out of here!'" narrated Diddy.

After taking a photo, Jackson whispered in his ears that he had come to meet only one person, Beyoncé Knowles. Diddy was quick to point out that the party was from a time before Beyoncé's relationship with Jay-Z.

""So I find Mike and… right after the shot was taken, he whispers in my ear and says 'Where's Beyonce?'" Diddy continues, "This is before Jay-Z," Diddy clarified. "He came to the party to holler at Beyonce, finds her and dances with Beyonce in the party! Mike was smooth, Jack,"" concluded Diddy.

Beyoncé wrote a heartwarming eulogy for Michael Jackson after his death

Michael Jackson Announces Plans For Summer Residency At The O2 Arena

In 2009, Michael Jackson met his unexpected demise due to an overdose of Propofol given to him by his physician Conrad Murry. The memorial ceremony was televised live and was estimated to be viewed by a total of 2.5 billion people across the globe.

Three years after the tragedy, Beyoncé penned down a heartwarming message for the King of Pop on her website. The 42-year-old highlighted the importance of Jackson's shows in grooming her as a performer.

"When I was just starting out, my first producer used to make me listen to Michael Jackson's live performance of 'Who's Loving You.' He would have me watch that for hours back to back to back," explained the Grammy winner.

She further talked about the 'soul' in Jackson's performances which was always more poignant than a quintessential performer. According to Queen Bey, Michael Jackson was the master of evoking a 'raw and pure' form of emotion within his billions of listeners across the globe.

TIDAL X: 1015 - Show (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIDAL)

"What he wanted me to learn was his soul. You could hear his soul. And he was this little kid who hadn't experienced love but he was a vessel. For whatever reason he could evoke more emotion than an adult. It was so raw and so pure. It was these little things that he did that were just swag. It's something that's God given," explained Bey.

Beyoncé wrote about how Michael Jackson taught her to be candid and let her real emotions flow. According to the King of Pop, gut feeling always precedes technique and preparation for artists.

"Michael taught me that sometimes you have to forget technique, forget what you have on. If you feel silly, you have to go from the gut just let it go. Michael Jackson changed me, and helped me to become the artist I am - thank you, Michael. Love always, B." finished Queen Bey.

Michael Jackson's legacy still lives among billions of fans across the globe. Even 15 years after his demise, Michael Jackson is within the top 100 most streamed artists on Spotify with more than 41 million monthly listeners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback