Fred again.. LA Memorial Coliseum show: Presale, how to get tickets, & all you need to know

Fred again.. is all set to fulfill his long-awaited dream as he announced his first-ever stadium gig date. The Come On Home singer took to social media on Sunday, June 9, and excitedly informed fans of the LA Memorial Coliseum gig scheduled for Friday, June 14.

People interested in attending the one-off stadium concert can book their seats through the artist presale that begins at 10 a.m. Fans may have to sign up through Fred's website (fredagain.com/#tour) to get the link to the presale right before it begins.

Registered members can also get a presale code that can be used to unlock the presale on Ticketmaster.com. The presale will only be open for a limited time of over two hours and thirty minutes.

Trending

Fred again.. to perform his first stadium concert in Los Angeles (Image via anna-m. w. / Pexels)

The general sale for the concert tickets will also begin this Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m. PST. Fans can visit Ticketmaster to book tickets, with a maximum limit of six tickets per household. The seats for the much-awaited stadium concert are expected to sell out fast.

Everything we know so far about the stadium concert by Fred again..

Expand Tweet

Ever since the release of the debut album, Actual Life, on April 16, 2021, Fred again.. has been tirelessly working towards the dream of performing at a stadium. A single step away from fulfilling the dream, the Catrin (The City) singer didn't hold back from sharing the excitement with fans, as he captioned the reveal post:

"We been working on this for monthsssss and its definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far."

Fred's one-day concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum this Friday, June 14, will be lined with exciting performances on exceptional hits and all-time favorites. The sets for the gig may include hits like Kyle (i found you), Bleu (better with time), Tate (how i feel), and Kammy (like i do), among others.

Fans attending the Los Angeles gig can also hope to watch Fred again.. perform some unreleased tracks, including Side By Side. The singer and producer previously performed the unreleased song earlier this month at his massively successful residency at Standford's Frost Amphitheatre.

Like the residency concerts, Fred's gig at the Los Angeles stadium will be an after-dark event set to begin at 8:45 p.m. The 77,500-capacity LA Memorial Coliseum gates will open for attendees at 7 a.m. on the day of the concert, Friday, June 14.

Fred again.. to perform his first-ever stadium gig at LA Memorial Coliseum (Image via Fred Again / Facebook)

If Fred follows a similar setlist as the residency concerts in Standford, the full setlist at the LA Memorial Coliseum gig may comprise:

Kyle (i found you) / Angie (i've been lost)

Bleu (better with time)

Tate (how i feel)

Danielle (smile on my face)

Kammy (like i do)

Places to be

BerwynGesaffNeighbours

Jungle / Rumble / Jungle (Drum and Bass Remix)

Side by Side

Turn On the Lights again..

Adore u

Chanel / A New Error / Sabrina (i am a party) / leavemealone

Strong / Angie (i've been lost)

Marea (we've lost dancing) / Billie (loving arms) / adore u

Delilah (pull me out of this)

As of the writing, Fred again.. has kept most details about the concert's setlist and the names of guest artists under wraps. The Carlos singer has also not confirmed if support artists will accompany him at the Los Angeles concert.

The touring roster for Fred again.. is also lined with concerts at European music festivals through August. Fred's festival touring kicks off at Findland's Flow Festival on August 3 and covers performances at Lowlands Festival (August 16) and Leeds Festival on August 21. He is also set to perform at the Reading Festival on August 21, 22, and 24.