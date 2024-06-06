LUCKI U.S tour 2024: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American rapper, LUCKI, is hitting the road this July for his first headlining tour in the United States. Dubbed 'The Gemini Tour,' the summer outing supports his upcoming album, GEMIN!, which will be released next week on June 14.

Over a month after the album's release, LUCKI will kick off 'The Gemini Tour' on July 18, with a lively concert at The Ritz in Raleigh. The rapper will be in Charlotte the next day for another concert at The Fillmore.

The rest of the month will be lined with consecutive performances in St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Houston. The More Than Ever singer will also take over the stage at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas on August 1.

Following up the Dallas show will be concerts at Arizona Financial Theatre, Anaheim's House of Blues, and the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. Fans will also be able to catch the rapper live at the Hollywood Palladium in LA, Seattle's Showbox SoDo, and The Complex in Salt Lake City.

The Gemini Tour begins on July 18 in Raleigh (Image via thekaleidoscope / Pixabay)

People interested in watching the rapper live on 'The Gemini Tour' can reserve their spots by booking a seat through a general sale on Livenation.com. The general sale of the tickets begins at 10 a.m. MST this Thursday, June 6. The official platinum tickets and upgraded options are also available through the open sale starting June 6.

Venues, dates, ticketing details, and more about LUCKI's 'The Gemini Tour'

With the weather easing up on the heat, LUCKI will head to Colorado on August 20 to perform at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium. The rest of the month will include concerts at The Fillmore Minneapolis, Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, New York's Brooklyn Paramount, and The Fillmore Detroit.

After a three-day break, the American rapper will head to Pennsylvania on September 3 and host a concert at The Fillmore Philadelphia. He will next take over the stages at the Echostage in Washington DC and the House of Blues Myrtle Beach in South Carolina for two consecutive performances.

If there are no changes to the tour plan, LUCKI will wrap up the United States tour on September 7 with a final concert at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue. The singer is yet to confirm if he will be accompanied by any guests or support artists on the 27-city tour.

The Gemini Tour supports LUCKI's upcoming album (Image via @FLAWLESSLUCKI / X)

The full list for the dates and venues of LUCKI's 'The Gemini Tour' includes:

July 18 – The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina

July 19 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 23 – Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Florida

July 26 – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, Florida

July 27 – House of Blues Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

July 30 – The Fillmore New Orleans, Louisiana

July 31 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas

August 1 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas

August 4 – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

August 6 – House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, California

August 7 – The Masonic, San Francisco, California

August 9 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 11 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, California

August 13 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

August 16 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Oregon

August 17 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Washington

August 19 – The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah

August 20 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

August 22 – The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 23 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis

August 25 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

August 27 – Brooklyn Paramount, New York

August 30 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, Michigan

September 3 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 4 – Echostage, Washington DC

September 6 – House of Blues Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

September 7 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

LUCKI'S fourth studio album, GEMIN!, will be released under the Empire label. The upcoming album is a continuation of his third studio album s*x m*ney dr*gs.

The album comprises over ten tracks, including - Dotted Line, Signed Up, Twin Flow, To A Star, 3 Summers Straight, X6, and PAIDNFULL. The three tracks - Courtesy Of, COLORFUL DRUGS, and Heavy On My Heart - are also included in the rap album.