Did XXXTentacion have children? All about the late rapper trending online on his seventh death anniversary

Late American rapper and songwriter XXXTentacion passed away on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20. On his seventh death anniversary this year, the internet has been remembering him and paying their tributes.

XXXTentacion had a son, seven months after his death, in January 2019. The child named Gekyume Onfroy was born to his girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez. The rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the birth of her grandkid at the time.

The Skins hitmaker was murdered near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on the late afternoon of June 18, 2018. He was shot several times around his neck by multiple assailants while his Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 was stolen in an apparent robbery.

Trending

While the attackers fled the crime scene in an SUV, the rapper was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Later, four men, namely Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Robert Allen, were arrested as suspects and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, among other felony counts.

Expand Tweet

In August 2022, one of them pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and later testified against the other three in the February 2023 trial. In March of that year, the three men were convicted on all charges by a grand jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2023.

Exploring the life and career of XXXTentacion on his seventh death anniversary

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was born on January 23, 1998, in Plantation, South Florida, to a teenage mother. He was raised by his grandmother, family friends, and babysitters.

As a kid, the rapper often got into trouble in his school and neighborhood; however, he soon channelled it into music. He entered the Florida rap scene in 2013 and later became a pioneer in the genre of SoundCloud Rap as a 20-year-old.

He is remembered for songs including SAD!, Look At Me!, hope, and changes, among others. XXXTentacion’s albums include 17, ?, and the posthumously released Skins and Bad Vibes Forever.

Following the release of his debut album 17, which reached number 2 on the U.S. charts, Kendrick Lamar praised XXXTentacion and tweeted at the time,

"Listen to this album if you feel anything. raw thoughts."

Expand Tweet

Later, his agent, Solomon Sobande, told Billboard in 2017 that when he discovered Onfroy, he knew he had to help him.

"He's just a young kid who was lost and needed a chance in life. So much stuff around him touched my heart. I just came to the point like, 'I gotta help this kid.'"

The Moonlight rapper was also part of the Florida-based hip-hop collective, Members Only, and shared a huge fan following for his music. Some of his other nicknames were X, XXX, Triple X, Jah, and Young Dagger Dick.

XXXTentacion’s YouTube channel remains active after his death, with over 42 million subscribers and 11 billion views. He worked with labels such as Empire, Capitol, Columbia, Caroline, and his own, Bad Vibes Forever.

Though he found early success, his life was filled with legal issues, including domestic violence accusations and 15 felony charges pending at the time of his death, according to CapitalXtra.com.

He had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Geneva Ayala between 2014 and 2016. Subsequently, he dated Jenesis Sanchez, who later gave birth to the rapper’s only child, Gekyume.

According to The Guardian, the rapper named his son before his demise and defined it as “a different state” or “next universe of thought.” While he didn’t disclose that he and Sanchez were expecting, following his demise, XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard announced the pregnancy.

She later also announced the birth of Gekyume on January 26, 2019, three days after what would have been the artist’s 21st birthday. The boy is now aged 6 and often appears on his mother's and grandmother’s social media accounts. Yume, as he is fondly called, is often seen wearing a diamond pendant with his late father’s portrait.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More