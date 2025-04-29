Trippie Redd claims XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert and he are the pioneers of the rage sound after Kanye West said he invented that genre

Trippie Redd has responded to Kanye West's claims of inventing rage music. In a video clip uploaded on his Instagram story on Sunday, April 27, Redd set the record straight, naming himself as one of the inventors behind rage sound, and adding:

"The inventors of the rage sound is me, X, Carti, and Uzi. We paved the way. We popularized it."

Expand Tweet

While Trippie didn't mention Kanye West in the video clip, his words appeared to be directed at the Yeezy founder. Redd continued:

"I'm not gonna let you old ass n***as say you invented something that you ain't invent. N***as need to take their pills, man. You n***as be psychotic, like, out of their f**king mind. Your old a** ain’t invent shit. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old a** ‘cause he always just wanna put a n***a beneath him and sh*t.”

To make his message clearer, Redd also retweeted Playboi Carti's tweet, which read: "YE STFU," on his account. His tweet has since garnered over 1 million views and 24K likes.

Kanye West declared himself the inventor of rage music in an interview last weekend

Expand Tweet

Trippie Redd's claim about pioneering rage music comes as a response to Kanye West's claim. Ye was interviewed by streamer Sneako on the Parti video platform last week, on Saturday, April 26. One of the subjects discussed in the interview was the Gold Digger rapper's new music.

In addition to sharing that he was working on Cuck and Donda 2, Ye also spoke about rage music in the conversation, saying:

"Some of that sh*t is not finished what you heard, but it's like, it's that rage, but for me, I invented rage, bro. 'Blood on the Leaves.' Just take it back. I invented. I invented this whole rage sh*t. Trav [Travis Scott] worked on Yeezus, he was one of the main producers. Yeezus is that energy. And 'Ni**as in Paris.' 'Ni**as in Paris' is the first time ni**as is moshing. We got Black people moshing. That was just some White boy sh*t."

For the unversed, Blood On The Leaves is a 2013 song by Kanye West, released as part of his sixth studio album, Yeezus. The song samples Nina Simone's 1965 rendition of Strange Fruit - a Billie Holiday song - and R U Ready by TNGHT.

Expand Tweet

Before responding to Ye's claims about rage music, Trippie Redd first took to his X, asking fans to compare his upcoming album, NDA, with West's Donda or Life of Pablo era. Other artists that he invited listeners to compare his work with include Travis Scott, SZA, Drake, and Chris Brown.

Per XXL, Travis Scott, who played a big role in West's Yeezus album, is another artist who might be named the inventor of rage music. Scott has also built his career on raging, as showcased in his 2014 tape, Days Before Rodeo. Kid Cudi, who is titled Mr. Rage, is another strong contender, with his 2010 project, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.

