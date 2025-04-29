What did Kanye West say about Cam'ron? Rapper says "it might've been a phase" in response to Ye's cousin controversy after being dissed

On Monday, April 28, @XXL posted a video clip from a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, where Cam'ron, invited as a guest, reacted to Kanye West dissing him in his tweets.

Cam'ron said about Ye:

"I don’t usually talk to ni**as who suck di*k, once they suck di*k I don’t go back…I don’t go back and forth once you admit you suck di*k"

The back-and-forth between Cam'ron and the 99 Problems rapper started last week, when Killa Cam said Kanye West and R. Kelly put a stain on Chicago on the same sports talk show. Referencing Ye's latest release, Cousin, the rapper said:

"Kanye's been in the public eye for 20-22 years, or longer, if I'm not mistaken. And now he gay? Sh*t ain't working... He had swastikas, then he hailed Hitler, and then he was a KKK n***ga... now, he molested his cousin and wrote a song about it... We gotta stop feeling sorry for n***as who know better."

Responded to Cam'ron's comment on Cousin, West hit back at him in a tweet, writing:

"How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago. Chicago loves me. I love Cam. It’s n***as like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n***as. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God. And f**k you by the way. And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet."

Whether or not Ye claps back at Cam'ron after his latest comment remains to be seen.

Kanye West was banned from Twitch after seven minutes of his first stream

Besides the Cam'ron conflict, Kanye West has made headlines for his Twitch ban.

The Times of India reported that the Donda rapper created his Twitch account under the username Yeezy_Stream last week. The account was taken down seven minutes into Ye's first live stream.

On his livestream session, West reportedly started a hateful rant targeting the Jewish as well as the LGBTQ+ community. As soon as Yeezy was banned from the platform, the message displayed on his channel read:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

This wasn’t Ye’s first time on Twitch. He has appeared before with streamers like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and Amouranth.

According to reports, during his first stream, the rapper stirred controversy by claiming Elon Musk gave him "free passes" on X to post whatever he wanted.

Ye used this freedom to post hate-filled rants against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children.

More recently, Kanye West threatened FKA Twigs on X, saying he would "destroy" her if she didn't apologize for featuring his daughter, North West, in her music video. The music video in question is for FKA Twigs' song Childlike Things, which was uploaded to her YouTube channel last month, on March 27.

