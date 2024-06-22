"Diddy did it!" — Fans react to 50 Cent being hacked by crypto scammer who allegedly made $300M in 30 minutes

On June 21, 2024, rapper and actor 50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram to announce that his X account and Thisis 50.com were hacked. According to his post, the hacker made a lot of money off a scam crypto token and managed to make $300,000,000 within 30 minutes.

The rapper mentioned that he has no association with the cryptocurrency in question, and X quickly took action to secure his compromised account.

In the post, he wrote:

"My Twitter & This is 50.com was hacked I have no association with this crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

Fans of the rapper were quick to react to this news and expressed their opinions in the comment section of 50 Cent's Instagram post. One of the fans humorously accused Diddy of hacking Curtis' account by stating:

"Diddy did it!"

Multiple fans joked about Diddy being the one responsible for the hack of the Many Men rapper's X account:

Some of the fans wished they were hackers:

Feud between Diddy and 50 Cent explored as fans allege Combs hacked the rapper's X account

When 50 Cent's X account was hacked on June 21, 2024, the hacker uploaded promotional posts for a new Solana token called GUNIT launched through Pump.fun. The promotional tweets were deleted after the Baby by Me rapper's X account was recovered.

According to Decrypt, the GUNIT token's total trading volume of $18.6 came within 40 minutes and went upwards to 8000% and plunged when the liquidity disappeared.

Following the incident, fans speculated that Diddy might have something to do with the hack owing to the decade-long feud between the two rappers.

The beef between Curtis and Diddy can be traced back to the former's track The Bomb, which alleged that Diddy, also known as Sean "Diddy" Combs, knew about Notorious B.I.G.'s murder in 1997. The song's lyrics state:

"Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all/ Man, Puffy know who hit that n***a."

Since then, the rappers have continued to make statements about one another, including the time they both represented competing vodka brands. Diddy has co-owned Ciroc since 2007, and Curtis became the spokesperson for Dutch vodka brand Effen in 2015.

Additionally, 50 Cent made a statement after Diddy's surveillance video of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura from 2016 was released recently. Resharing the footage to his X account in a now-deleted tweet, Curtis mentioned:

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

In other news, Cory "Ghost" Holland filed a $1 billion lawsuit against 50 Cent, as he is the co-producer of the TV series Power. Holland claimed that the show resembled his life and threatened Curtis with legal action.

However, 50 Cent's attorneys dismissed the case as "baseless" by stating that the characters of the series are fictional.