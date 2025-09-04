Drake sleeps with his own body pillow, says "a bunch of people I loved now love different things" on Instagram 

On September 2, 2025, Drake took to Instagram to post a carousel of images, one of which featured the rapper sleeping with his own body pillow. Other photos in the carousel consisted of Drizzy performing, a picture of an owl tattoo behind someone's ear seemingly hinting at his OVO label, and a photo of Italian model and actress Monica Bellucci, among other pictures.The One Dance rapper captioned the photo dump:&quot;Things that could have happened already happened or are still happening…and a bunch of people I loved now love different things or we could discuss what they like but tbh they like anything.&quot;One of the photos on the Instagram carousel also featured a styrofoam container featuring the 'Ice Man' branding, which is also Drizzy's highly anticipated, upcoming album. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to teasing ICEMAN via his Instagram posts time and again, Drizzy announced the album during one of his concerts in Birmingham in July 2025. At the time, the rapper addressed his audience and said:&quot;You know I'm working on my album Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it.&quot;Moreover, on August 9, 2025, Drake emphasized working on the album during a stream alongside xQc, PartyNextDoor, and Adin Ross. Discussing his plans after the stream, the rapper said that he'll &quot;stay up all night f*cking recording for Iceman.&quot;The Passionfruit rapper added that he could hear people having a street festival all day, so he also planned to &quot;turn up with them, do shots&quot; and come back because he wanted to &quot;feel it.&quot;What happened between Drake and Bobbi Althoff? Details explored as the rapper and influencer reunite for podcastDrake made an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast, which premiered on August 2, 2025. The last time the rapper and influencer were together in 2023, rumors concerning their fallout over an interview had made rounds on the internet.During the latest podcast episode, Drizzy admitted to getting in a &quot;little argument&quot; with Bobbi, to which the influencer added:&quot;Within 20 minutes I’m blocked on texts, Instagram, everywhere and the interview has to be wiped off. That was the end of our friendship.”In July 2023, Drizzy made an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's The Really Good Podcast. However, a month after the episode's release, the rapper and influencer unfollowed each other, and Bobbi took down the episode from her YouTube channel.Drizzy with Bobbi Althoff promoting their latest interview (Image via Instagram/ @bobbi)According to Vibe's report dated September 3, 2025, Bobbi Althoff's account of her falling out with Drizzy stems from an August 2023 It's All A Blur show in Los Angeles, where the rapper and influencer had tension beforehand. Since she felt uncomfortable with their equation at the time, Bobbi sent Drake a long, negative text after the show.The God's Plan rapper reciprocated to the message in a similar tone and blocked Bobbi Althoff. Drizzy mentioned that he felt as if Bobbi highlighted their interview as the reason her life was bad at the time, owing to which they thought it would be better to remove the video from her channel.On the other hand, Bobbi Althoff mentioned that her fallout with Drizzy was frustrating as she lost multiple interviews once the rapper removed his co-sign.Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff was an interesting one, given that the rapper talked about the kind of partner he wants, his arrest in Sweden, and also threw shade at some of his fellow rappers indirectly.