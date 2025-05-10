Druski produces gas station records and job receipts to prove he was not at Diddy's "freakoff" after being accused of s*xually assaulting a woman

Comedian and actor Druski brought time-stamped gas station records and job receipts to a court in California, months after being accused in a s*xual assault lawsuit. The comedian did so to prove he was working as a waiter in Georgia and wasn't present at a "freakoff" as alleged.
In the amended lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham and 2 John Does, Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, was one of the accused. This is in addition to names like Jaguar Wright and Odell Beckham Jr. Parham had originally filed the lawsuit in October 2024, accusing Diddy of false imprisonment, abuse, battery, kidnapping, and s*xual assault.
The allegations of the amended lawsuit, in the context of Desbordes, mentioned that the alleged assault took place in 2018 during a "freakoff" gathering. For the unversed, the term "freakoff" has come to light in Diddy's context and refers to parties organized by the rapper wherein females would be reportedly coerced into physical activities.
Ashley Parham claimed that Druski was instructed to assault her by Sean "Diddy" Combs and that the comedian allegedly doused her in lubricant and jumped on top of her, "knocking the wind out" due to his "enormous size". She also claimed that Sean Combs recorded the assault and m*sturbated to the act.
What did Druski say in response to Parham's s*xual assault lawsuit? Details of the latest court hearing explored
Shortly after news of Desbordes being named as one of the accused in Ashley Parham's amended lawsuit emerged, the comedian released a statement. On March 10, 2025, Druski took to X and dubbed Parham's allegations "a fabricated lie." He mentioned:
"I wasn't a public figure in 2018. I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."
According to a report by AllHipHop dated May 9, 2025, the comedian is seeking for the case to be thrown out in addition to sanctions against the plaintiffs and their attorneys. Druski's legal team is calling Parham's claims "factually impossible."
The comedian's legal team has submitted debit card activity, phone logs, and employment records as proof supporting his defense. These aim to show that he was more than 2000 miles from the reported incident in Orinda, California. Strengthening his client's claim, Druski's lawyer, David Grossman, mentioned:
“Mr. Desbordes’s debit card records show that he made a purchase at a gas station in Loganville, Georgia, on March 23, 2018. Just two days after Plaintiff claims Mr. Desbordes was in Orinda, California, he started that new job,” referring to his start date at LongHorn Steakhouse on March 25, 2018.
The comedian's lawyer mentioned that he worked as a waiter in local restaurants and had a negligible social media presence. Druski's defense states that he didn't fly across the country with people he hadn't met, and violently attack a woman he didn't know.
Mr. Grossman also stated that despite being provided with evidence clearing Desbordes' name, the plaintiffs and their lawyers continue to "assert horrific claims against him."
The comedian's motion hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2025, in San Francisco before Judge Rita F. Lin.