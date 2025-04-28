"Druski stopped earth for a moment" — Internet reacts to comedian falling face-first at "Coulda Been Love: Reunion"

On Monday, April 28, @scubaryan_ posted a video clip from Druski's Coulda Been Love: Reunion (which premiered on his YouTube channel on Sunday). In the 28-second-long video clip, two former contestants of the reality show got into a heated argument.

The comedian tried to intervene by throwing what appeared to be his phone on the floor to get their attention. When the shouting continued despite that, Druski—born Drew Desbordes—seemingly jumped up in anger but ended up slipping and falling face-first before he could finish his "shut up."

Following Drew's fall, the mood of the room immediately changed, with everyone breaking out in laughter. As security came forward to help him up, one of them also slipped and fell, further diffusing the situation.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 535K views, 23K likes, and 1.3K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one commenting:

"Druski stopped earth for a moment"

Some netizens joked about the floor shaking with the comedian's fall, while others noted that he ended up in a funny situation despite trying to be serious.

"I was wondering why the floor in my room shook," commented an X user.

"even when he trynna be serious he fucc up and be funny," added another.

"Security guard w man for slipping to make it less embarrassing," wrote a third netizen.

"Even when he tryin to be serious some funny shyt gotta happen," posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the second fall in the clip was an act to make it less embarrassing for Desbordes.

"Caleb Presley slipping on purpose to make it less embrassing for Druski is a W," replied a fifth user.

"Bro slipped mid sentence fell then finished the “up” part after bouncing," pointed out a sixth one.

"Druski just can't catch a break — tried to play peacemaker and ended up eating the floor!" commented a seventh netizen.

Desbordes launched Coulda Been Love on YouTube a day before Valentine's Day (February 13). The relationship-based reality TV competition was won by Bambi, though the nature of their relationship following the show remains unclear.

Druski was mentioned in a lawsuit involving Diddy last month

The viral clip from Druski's Coulda Been Love: Reunion comes over a month after the comedian was involved in a lawsuit with Diddy. Desbordes was listed as a defendant in an amended lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham, as reported by the Times of India. Along with Desbordes, the lawsuit also named Odell Beckham Jr. and Jaguar Wright, among other celebrities.

The allegations in Parham's suit involved kidnapping, drugging, and s*xual assault. In response to the allegations filed on March 9, Desbordes issued a statement on social media, calling them "a fabricated lie" and adding:

"I wasn't a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

The comedian also wrote that he was confident that evidence would prove the lawsuit to be false.

