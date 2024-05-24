EXO Suho’s 2024 ‘Su:home’ tour Europe: Dates, venues, & all we know so far

EXO Suho's 2024 'Su:home' tour of Europe is scheduled to be held from September 10, 2024, to September 18, 2024, in both continental Europe as well as a single show in the UK. The tour, titled "Welcome to Su:Home," will be preceded by an Asia tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Berlin, and Warsaw. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on his band's official Twitter account on May 23, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Tickets and other details for the tour are yet to be shared as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons may keep an eye on the singer or his group's official social media for further details as and when they are released.

EXO Suho’s 2024 ‘Su:home’ tour Europe dates and venues

EXO Suho’s 2024 ‘Su:home’ Europe tour dates and venues are given below:

September 10, 2024 - London, UK at Indigo at The O2

September 12, 2024 - Paris, France at L'Olympia

September 14, 2024 - Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

September 16, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

September 18, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland at Stodola Club

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Suho will embark on an Asia tour of the same name before the Europe tour. The dates and venues of these are given below:

May 25-26, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at Olympic Hall

June 22, 2024 - Manila, Philippines at Araneta Coliseum

July 6, 2024 - Hong Kong, People's Republic of China at Asiaworld-Expo Hall 10

July 13, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Music Center

July 20, 2024 - Bangkong, Thailand at Royal Paragon Hall

July 28, 2024 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Mega Star Arena

August 10, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Tennis Indoor Senayan

In addition to his upcoming tour, Suho is also set to release his third EP, 1 to 3, on May 31, 2024, via SM Entertainment. This will be the singer's first EP since 2022's Grey Suit. The upcoming EP will feature a collaboration between the singer and Red Velvet's Wendy.

More about EXO's Suho and his career

Suho, born Kim Jun-myeon on May 22, 1991, started his career at the age of 16 when he was spotted by an SM Entertainment casting manager and was inducted into the company via its casting system.

The singer subsequently became a part of the EXO group in 2012, with whom he has remained till now. He was the tenth member of EXO, and the group had their first major record success with their fourth studio album, The War, which was released on July 19, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart.

Expand Tweet

EXO, with Suho, went on to release two more successful albums before the singer made his solo debut with the EP, Self-Portrait, which was released on March 30, 2020. Speaking about the EP in an exclusive interview with Billboard on March 30, 2020, the singer elaborated on the inspiration behind it, stating:

"The inspiration was drawn from Vincent van Gogh’s Self-Portrait. I first saw it in Switzerland and Paris, and for Van Gogh, it probably meant a lot to him as a person. Since I’m not a painter, I wanted to paint something in my album as a self-portrait, per se, similar to how it was for van Gogh to share his own view of himself."

The EP went on to become a massive hit on the charts and in sales, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart as well as being certified a platinum record in the country.