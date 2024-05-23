Billlie 2024 ‘Our FLOWERLD’ Europe tour: Dates, cities, & all we know so far

Billlie 2024 'Our FLOWERLD' Europe tour is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2024 to July 30, 2024. The tour will be the group's first major tour of the year and is currently set to consist of nine concerts across both continental Europe and a show in the UK.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities like Berlin, London, Warsaw, and more. Studio Pav Europe announced the tour, the official Europe promoter of the tour, via a post on their official X page on May 22, 2024:

Tickets and venue details for the tour have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons may check the group's official socials, Studio Pav Europe socials, or websites for further information as and when they become available.

Billlie 2024 ‘Our FLOWERLD’ Europe tour dates and cities

The dates and cities for Billlie 2024 'Our FLOWERLD' Europe tour are given below:

July 12, 2024 - Munich, Germany

July 14, 2024 - Berlin, Germany

July 17, 2024 - Cologne, Germany

July 19, 2024 - Stockholm, Sweden

July 21, 2024 - London, UK

July 24, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal

July 26, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic

July 28, 2024 - Budapest, Hungary

July 30, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland

The upcoming tour is being presented by three companies: the aforementioned Studio Pav Europe and Mystic Story, the South Korean entertainment company they are currently signed up with. Kpop Tickets website, a subsidiary of Studio Pav's US branch, will handle tickets.

More about Billlie and their career

Billlie started as part of the Mystic Rookies, a development program with their company Mystic Story. The group consists of seven members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Sheon, Siyoon, and Haruna respectively.

Speaking about their origins and the meaning of their name, group member Moon Su stated in an exclusive interview at the Mystic Made event hosted by Naver Now in 2022:

"Billlie means an internal self anyone can have and sympathize with, and we will express our B-sides beautifully and proudly. It also contains our ambition to make music that can touch people's hearts."

The group's name Billlie is a deliberate use of the third 'l' and influenced by the lore surrounding their group, with the word capable of being further broken down into the Korean word for rain, 'Bi' and the number 11:

"It was the eleventh day when summer was coming to an end, a story about a fearsome intruder. Do you want to hear it? The story of a fearsome intruder that appears and takes one of us to the other side of the world when the bell rings 11 times."

As narrated in the song Ring x Ring from their debut EP, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, the storyline and lore of the band's musical universe surround that of a fantasy story regarding a girl who the intruder kidnaps and the guilt felt by the group's alternate selves for failing to protect them.

The debut EP was a major success, peaking at number 12 on the Korean album chart. The sequel to it, The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two, was released on August 31, 2022. It was also a major success and peaked at number 3 on the Korean chart, their highest chart success till now.