Shakira and more set to headline 2024 Besame Mucho Festival: Presale, lineup, ticket prices, & all you need to know

The Besame Mucho Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2024, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The festival will be headlined this year by Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres del Norte, and Banda MS.
The upcoming event and its lineup were announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram account on May 21, 2024.
The presale for the festival will be available on May 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Registration for the said presale is currently ongoing on the official website of the festival. US-based patrons can sign up by SMS or email, while international patrons must register by email only.
Public on-sale tickets will be available only after the presale is over. Tickets are currently priced at $345 for general tickets, $645 for general plus tickets, and $745 for VIP tickets. Hotel packages will also be available, which start at $645 per person.
2024 Besame Mucho Festival lineup
The prominent lineup for the 2024 Besame Mucho Festival is given below, with the full lineup being available at the official website mentioned above:
- Shakira
- Enrique Iglesias
- Los Tigres del Norte
- Banda MS
- Juanes
- Enanitos Verdes
- Carlos Vives
- belanova
- Elefante
- Hombres G
- Inspector
- Gloria Trevi
- Yurida
- Paulina Rubio
- Maria Jose
- Ana Barbara
- Amanda Miguel
- Danna Paola
- Moneia
- NEK
- Proyecto Uno
- Pitbull
- Elvis Crespo
- Bacilos
- Kai Lana
- Jessey Joy
- Natalie Jimenez
- Beto Cuevas
- Conjucto Primavera
- Los Tucanes De Tijuana
- Duelo
- Tigrillos
- Los Rieleros Del Norte
- Control
- Los Cadetes De Linares
- Grupo Ju Juy
- La Levenda
- Los Humildes
- Los Terricolas
- Yndio
- Los Originales De San Suan
- Los Telez
- Bobby Pulido
- Canaveral
- Los Pasteles Verdes
- Lalo Mora
- Los Ángeles Negros
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Grupo Laberinto
- Banda Machos
- Lorenzo de Monteclaro
- Los Tiranos Del Norte
- La Advicta
- Re Fantasmas
- La Trakalosas De Monterey
- Banda Los Recoditos
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Pancho Barraza
- Banda Cuisillos de Arturo Macías
- La Original Banda El Limon
- Banda Zeta
- Julio Preciado
The Besame Mucho Festival is a new event, having only recently been started back in 2022. The festival is produced by Live Nation and focuses on a mix of Spanish-language music, particularly from Latin America, with musicians coming from genres such as banda, mariachi, norteno, and more.
The initial year was successful enough for the festival to expand into Texas with a sister edition, which was held on March 2, 2024, at the Circuit of Americas. The festival there saw performances by bands like Grupo Frontera and Los Tigres del Norte.
The festival is collaborating with several businesses, from Beatbox, Bella+Canvas, and Canta Rios by Jarritos to La Costeno, Senorial, and Sidral Mudet. This year, the festival is seeing the return of previous performers such as Elvis Crespo and Amanda Miguel, among others.
Headliner Shakira will play at the event after her Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran world tour, the first leg of which is scheduled to be held until December 15, 2024.
On the other hand, Enrique Iglesias wrapped up his tour alongside Pitbull and Ricky Martin, titled Trilogy Tour, in March 2024. Los Tigres del Norte is scheduled to be on tour ahead of their appearance at the Besame Mucho Festival, performing across the US from May 31, 2024, to December 1, 2024.
Finally, Banda MS also has a US tour planned ahead of their performance at the Besame Mucho Festival, with the current schedule having upcoming shows from May 26, 2024, to November 30, 2024, with the final show being in Maryland.