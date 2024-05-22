Shakira and more set to headline 2024 Besame Mucho Festival: Presale, lineup, ticket prices, & all you need to know

The Besame Mucho Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2024, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The festival will be headlined this year by Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres del Norte, and Banda MS.

The upcoming event and its lineup were announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram account on May 21, 2024.

The presale for the festival will be available on May 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Registration for the said presale is currently ongoing on the official website of the festival. US-based patrons can sign up by SMS or email, while international patrons must register by email only.

Public on-sale tickets will be available only after the presale is over. Tickets are currently priced at $345 for general tickets, $645 for general plus tickets, and $745 for VIP tickets. Hotel packages will also be available, which start at $645 per person.

2024 Besame Mucho Festival lineup

The prominent lineup for the 2024 Besame Mucho Festival is given below, with the full lineup being available at the official website mentioned above:

Shakira

Enrique Iglesias

Los Tigres del Norte

Banda MS

Juanes

Enanitos Verdes

Carlos Vives

belanova

Elefante

Hombres G

Inspector

Gloria Trevi

Yurida

Paulina Rubio

Maria Jose

Ana Barbara

Amanda Miguel

Danna Paola

Moneia

NEK

Proyecto Uno

Pitbull

Elvis Crespo

Bacilos

Kai Lana

Jessey Joy

Natalie Jimenez

Beto Cuevas

Conjucto Primavera

Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Duelo

Tigrillos

Los Rieleros Del Norte

Control

Los Cadetes De Linares

Grupo Ju Juy

La Levenda

Los Humildes

Los Terricolas

Yndio

Los Originales De San Suan

Los Telez

Bobby Pulido

Canaveral

Los Pasteles Verdes

Lalo Mora

Los Ángeles Negros

La Sonora Dinamita

Grupo Laberinto

Banda Machos

Lorenzo de Monteclaro

Los Tiranos Del Norte

La Advicta

Re Fantasmas

La Trakalosas De Monterey

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda Los Sebastianes

Pancho Barraza

Banda Cuisillos de Arturo Macías

La Original Banda El Limon

Banda Zeta

Julio Preciado

The Besame Mucho Festival is a new event, having only recently been started back in 2022. The festival is produced by Live Nation and focuses on a mix of Spanish-language music, particularly from Latin America, with musicians coming from genres such as banda, mariachi, norteno, and more.

The initial year was successful enough for the festival to expand into Texas with a sister edition, which was held on March 2, 2024, at the Circuit of Americas. The festival there saw performances by bands like Grupo Frontera and Los Tigres del Norte.

The festival is collaborating with several businesses, from Beatbox, Bella+Canvas, and Canta Rios by Jarritos to La Costeno, Senorial, and Sidral Mudet. This year, the festival is seeing the return of previous performers such as Elvis Crespo and Amanda Miguel, among others.

Headliner Shakira will play at the event after her Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran world tour, the first leg of which is scheduled to be held until December 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Enrique Iglesias wrapped up his tour alongside Pitbull and Ricky Martin, titled Trilogy Tour, in March 2024. Los Tigres del Norte is scheduled to be on tour ahead of their appearance at the Besame Mucho Festival, performing across the US from May 31, 2024, to December 1, 2024.

Finally, Banda MS also has a US tour planned ahead of their performance at the Besame Mucho Festival, with the current schedule having upcoming shows from May 26, 2024, to November 30, 2024, with the final show being in Maryland.