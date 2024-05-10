ATARASHII GAKKO! 2024 World tour: New dates, venues, & all you need to know

ATARASHII GAKKO! 2024 World Tour is currently scheduled to be held from June 1, 2024, to October 17, 2024, in venues across Europe, Asia, and North America. The tour is in support of the group's upcoming album, AG! CALLING, which will be released on June 7, 2024.

The group originally announced the new tour on March 19, 2024, with the Europe and Asia dates, and have now announced the North America dates via a post on their official Instagram page on May 7, 2024.

Tickets for the new dates will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, AXS, or the group's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced for the new dates as of the writing of this article.

Tickets are also available for the previously announced dates, which are priced at an average of €43 for regular tickets and €163 for meet-and-greet experience tickets, depending upon the country and the concert in question.

ATARASHII GAKKO! 2024 World tour dates and venues

ATARASHII GAKKO!'s upcoming album will be their first full-length album project with their new label 88rising, a US-based label. The group debuted with the new label in 2021, releasing three EPs after they joined said label.

Now ATARASHII GAKKO! is set to embark on a world tour in support of their upcoming project with a 24-date trek scheduled so far across countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Singapore, and Taiwan, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the ATARASHII GAKKO! 2024 World tour is given below:

June 1, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Primavera Festival

June 3, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at La Madeleine

June 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

June 7, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

June 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Metropol

June 10, 2024 – London, UK at Indigo At The O2

June 12, 2024 - Amsterdam at Melkweg Max

June 19, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Yes24 Live Hall

June 21, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Zepp

June 23, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Samyan Hall

June 25, 2024 - Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China at Macpherson Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Zepp New Taipei

June 29 – Singapore, Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp

September 26, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

September 27, 2024 – Seattle at Showbox Sodo

September 29, 2024 - San Francisco at The Warfield

October 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Center

October 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

October 9, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

October 11, 2024 - Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

October 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 15, 2024 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live

October 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory In Deep Ellum

As part of their tour, ATARASHII GAKKO! will perform at the Barcelona Primavera 2024 festival, where they will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature acts and artists such as Pulp, Peggy Gou, Lana Del Rey, and more. Ahead of the tour, the group will also perform at the Head In The Clouds New York venue in Forest Hill, New York from May 11, 2024, to May 12, 2024.