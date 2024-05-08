Junior H 2024 “$AD BOYZ MANIA” US tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H will embark on a US tour titled "$AD BOYZ MANIA" from July 13 to October 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a continuation of the one scheduled last year, which shares the same name. It will feature the singer's first performance at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The upcoming tour will also feature performances in cities such as Palm Desert, Las Vegas, and Newark, among others. Live Nation, one of the producers, announced the tour on May 7, 2024, with a post on their official X page:

Tickets for the tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. The ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Junior H 2024 “$AD BOYZ MANIA” US tour dates and venues

Junior H released his latest studio album, $ad Boyz 4 Life II, the sequel to the first album released in 2021, on October 5, 2023, via Warner Music Latina and Rancho Humilde. The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

The singer first embarked on a North American tour in support of the album in 2023, which is now being followed by a US tour this year, produced by Live Nation and Rancho Humilde.

The full list of dates and venues for the Junior H 2024 “$AD BOYZ MANIA” US tour is given below:

July 13, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

July 19, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2, 2024 –San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

August 3, 2024 - Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

August 10, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 17, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 23, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 24, 2024 - Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

September 6, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 13, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 20, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

September 21, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

October 4, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

October 5, 2024 – Kent, Washington State at Accesso ShoWare Center

October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

October 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

October 18, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 25, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 26, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center

Aside from his upcoming tour, the singer is also set to perform at the La Onda by BottleRock festival, a Latin American music-focused festival scheduled to be held from June 1, 2024, to June 2, 2024. The festival will also feature performances by artists such as Mana, Fuerza Regida, Cafe Tacvba, and more.

The singer also recently performed at the Rolling Loud California Festival on March 15, 2024. It also featured performances by artists such as Nicki Minaj, Metro Boomin, and Post Malone, among others.

Junior H is best known for his third studio album, Cruisin' with Junior H, which was released on September 2, 2020. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.