From Elton John to Keith Richards: Celebrities react to Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson

News of popular rock band the Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson was officially announced in a statement via his family on June 11, 2025. Informing fans of the musician about his demise, his family wrote on his X account:

“We are heartbroken to announced that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Many of Wilson’s fans poured their heartfelt tribute following the announcement of his passing. Prominent names in the industry also took to their social media accounts to write affirmative words as a tribute to Brian Wilson.

Sharing a throwback picture of him and Wilson, Sacrifice singer Elton John shared a tribute on Instagram, recalling that the Beach Boys co-founder had always been kind to him.

“He sang ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ at a tribute concert in 2003, and it was an extraordinary moment for me. I played on his solo records, he sang on my album, The Union, and even performed for my AIDS Foundation.” Elton John mentioned.

The singer and pianist also dubbed Wilson “the biggest influence on my songwriting ever,” calling him a “musical genius,” “revolutionary,” and “a true giant.”

Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards reacted to Wilson’s demise and posted a message on Instagram reading “Rest in Peace!” along with a picture showcasing an excerpt from his 2010 memoir Life. Keith Richards recalled listening to a lot of Beach Boys on the radio when he first arrived in America and Los Angeles.

Reflecting on listening to the Beach Boys’ ‘96 track Pet Sounds and calling it overproduced, Keith mentioned that “Brian Wilson had something,” adding:

“‘In My Room,’ ‘Don’t Worry Baby.’ I was more interested in their B-sides, the ones he (Wilson) slipped in. There was no particular correlation with what we were doing so I could just listen to it on another level. I thought these are very well-constructed songs.”

Beach Boys’ founding member Al Jardine, Carole King, and other celebrities who paid tribute to Brian Wilson amid news of his demise

The outpouring of tributes following the announcement of Brian Wilson’s death reflects that his fellow artists loved and respected him. You’ve Got A Friend singer Carole King was one of the celebrities who took to social media to share their feelings on the news of Brian Wilson’s demise.

In a Facebook post dated June 11, 2025, Carole dubbed Wilson her “friend” and “brother in songwriting.”

“We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under “Aaaah!” in “Good Vibrations” and mine under “I’m Into Something Good.” We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn’t matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music.” Carole King wrote.

Additionally, Wilson’s Beach Boys bandmate and the band’s co-founder, Al Jardine, stated to The Independent on June 12, 2025, that Brian Wilson was his friend, classmate, football teammate, bandmate, and “brother in spirit.” Addressing the late singer-songwriter’s impact on his life, Wilson said:

“I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you… still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

For the unversed, Wilson’s brother and one of the Beach Boys’ core members, Carl Wilson, passed away due to lung cancer in 1998, and this other brother, Dennis, died from an accidental drowning incident in 1983.

In addition to the celebrities mentioned above, Metallica frontman James Hetfield, Wilson’s daughter Carnie, singer Bob Dylan, The Beatles fame Ringo Starr, and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood also paid their tributes to the late Brian Wilson.

