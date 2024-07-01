From luxury homes to expensive clothes: 5 ways Selena Gomez spends her fortune 

Selena Gomez's net worth has reportedly reached $800 million in the past two decades. The singer made her on-screen appearance at just 7 years old and has gone on to establish herself as an actress and entrepreneur. The Love On singer was raised by a single mother, Mandy Teefey, and in an interview in 2012 told Elle that she had a humble upbringing. She said,

"I can remember about seven times when our car got stuck on the highway because we'd run out of gas money."

Years later, Selena Gomez has a car collection worth $1.3 million, per the Rerev. Additionally, she has a sprawling real estate portfolio. From a private jet to luxurious skin scare, here is a look at five things the Single Soon actress spends on.

The Business Of Fashion Celebrates The #BoF500 At Public Hotel New York. (Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

5 luxurious ways Selena Gomez spends her $800 million fortune

Selena Gomez shot to fame with her role in Disney's Wizards Of Waverly Place. In addition to her singing career, acting, entrepreneurship, and brand endorsements with Puma, Coach, and other brands add to her fortune.

Trending

1. Cars

Selena Gomez has a collection of 11 cars in her garage, ranging from a Fiat 500 to a Porsche GT3 RS. Even with a luxurious car collection, Gomez revealed in an interview with Ask Anything Chat in 2017 that her first car, the Ford Escape remains her favorite. In an interview with stars.com in 2013, Gomez revealed that "fame" won't change her and added,

"I'm super laid back. I'm from Texas. I love my family. I still live with my parents. I drive the same car that I've driven since I was 16. That's who I am."

2. Real estate

The Rare Beauty founder moved into her sprawling Encino Mansion with her grandparents in 2020, worth USD 4.9 million. The property was custom-made for legendary American singer Tom Petty and his wife, Jane Benyo. Although the location of the property has not been disclosed, Selena Gomez had also reportedly moved into an apartment in New York before that. Even with a portfolio of more than five properties, Gomez often pays a visit to her childhood home in Grand Prairie.

3. Self-care products

As a celebrity Gomez has a high-functioning self-care routine. Gomez is an advocate for accepting imperfections and investing in self-care. As per The Richest, the Only Murders In The Building star spends $312 on her makeup and skin care every day. Selena Gomez often takes to her social media to share her GRWM videos and makeup guides. In a video for Vogue in 2020 Gomez said,

"When you are taking care of your skin, you are taking care of your body, mind, and soul. Just because I think it's all connected."

4. Antiques

In an interview with Business Of Fashion, the Come And Get It singer revealed that her house is "simple" and "cute, and she decorates it with things she likes.

"I love trinkets and memorabilia and antiques. I love music, so I buy a lot of stuff and movies. ...My house is so bare."

Gomez also invests in vintage clothing. In an interview with designer Sami Miro for Daily Mail, she revealed that Selena Gomez bought Miró's entire first collection on pre-order. In an interview with People, Gomez also revealed about her first luxury purchase. She said,

"I remember being really young and obsessed with Dolce, and I did buy a pair of black heels in Paris one time. They were cute, strappy, little heels. Sometimes you just have to!"

5. Trips and parties

When Gomez is not shooting or working on her businesses, she spends quality time with friends and family. According to The Richest, Selena Gomez offered to sponsor her cousin's wedding party. The singer reportedly paid for her cousin's bachelorette party at Four Seasons, Punta Mita in Mexico.

Selena Gomez is on her way to becoming a billionaire, with her current net worth estimated to be $800 million. The singer and actress remains busy with acting, singing, and handling her businesses, such as Rare Beauty and Wondermind. However, she takes the time to relax and spends her fortune in luxurious ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback