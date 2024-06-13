5 times Selena Gomez opened up about body positivity

Along with an ever-expanding career, Selena Gomez is also an advocate for mental health and body positivity. The Lose You To Love Me singer revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus in 2015 and underwent various treatments, including chemotherapy and a kidney transplant.

The singer and actress have spoken about the associated effects of lupus, which also includes fluctuations in body weight. The Rare Beauty founder has spoken previously about the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight. In an interview with Glamour UK in 2022, she said,

"It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on the way you look."

WE Day California To Celebrate Young People Changing The World. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

5 times Selena Gomez discussed her journey with self-love and body positivity

Over the years, Selena Gomez has learned to accept her body and advocate for inclusivity and imperfections. Here are five times the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum opened up about body positivity.

1. Positivity through Rare Beauty

According to Rare Beauty's website, the beauty brand wants to break down unrealistic standards of perfection. As the founder, Gomez writes,

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness."

The Love On singer often uses Instagram to promote her products and body positivity. Her collections, such as the Find Comfort Body Collection, foster acceptance of being comfortable with one's physical appearance.

2. Dealing with cyberbullying

Gomez has often taken time off from social media to focus on her mental health. During a 2019 appearance on the Giving Back Generation podcast, Gomez explained that her weight fluctuates as a result of her health issues, such as lupus, kidney problems, and high blood pressure.

In a Twitter post, Selena also called out TV shows for "writing jokes about organ transplants."

3. Channeling negative comments

A negative consequence of being in the public spotlight often is that there can be many comments on one's appearance. In an interview with Extra TV in 2015, Gomez revealed that she channeled the negative comments on her appearance into her "music."

Selena Gomez revealed that tracks from her album, Revival including Survivors, Kill Em With Kindness, and Rise, "were geared towards being heard."

4. Working on her body image concerns

During a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Selena Gomez revealed that she experienced shame after doing an album cover. She reported that she worked on the feelings of shame since it was associated with "something deep that was going on." She added,

"It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best—at least I try to be myself."

5. Messages to younger self

To celebrate Women's Day on March 8, 2023, Rare Beauty posted a video of Selena Gomez sending a message to her younger self. The Only Murders In The Building actress shared encouraging words to her younger self about loving her body. She said,

"Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that."

Along with her music and acting career, Selena Gomez is on a mission to advocate mental health and body positivity. She often calls out trollers and protects herself and her fans with affirmative messages to accept their uniqueness.