From smoked blunt to death row chains: List of memorabilia being auctioned by Snoop Dogg

The music legend and pop culture icon Snoop Dogg is set to make waves in a new way. The multi-platinum artist is auctioning off a unique collection of personal memorabilia. From a smoked blunt to iconic Death Row Records chains, this auction promises to be a one-of-a-kind event for fans and collectors alike.

This auction, conducted by The Realest, a memorabilia authentication and auction company, offers fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of hip-hop history. The event, held on May 21, 2024, at The Realest's official website, is open to global participants, and online bidding will be available.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. is an American rapper, media personality, and actor. He is known professionally as Snoop Dogg. He rose to prominence in 1992 with his guest appearance on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, Deep Cover. His major hits include Drop It Like It's Hot, Lay Low, Beautiful, and Boss' Life.

Snoop Dogg's exclusive auction — smoke blunt, death row chain, and rare memorabilia

The acclaimed rapper has teamed up with The Realest, founded by producer and radio host Scott DJ Skee Keeney, to auction most of his valuables to fans and individuals. The auction began yesterday and has various items — from low-end items like photos and production books to high-end items like smoke blunts, death row chains, and more.

The following is the list of the most popular items listed in his auction:

Snoop Dogg's Smoked Blunt

Snoop's Smoked Blunt (Image via official website/@The Realest)

The most popular auction item is Snoop Dogg's smoke blunt. The artist's roach is preserved in resin in Snoop's ashtray. It is a one-of-a-kind, actual blunt smoke. As per The Realest, the blunt being auctioned was smoked by Snoop on March 27, 2024, in the presence of a TRUeST™ authenticator.

Moreover, the blunt is cast inside a solid resin block inside the ashtray and will be given to the winner in a premium 1/1 display case as a novelty. The memorabilia is open for bidding, ending in 25 days, June 17, 2024.

Death Row Chain with a box signed by Snoop Dogg

Death Row Records Chain In Snoop's Signed Box (Image via official website/@The Realest)

The Death Row Records chain symbolizes the era of Snoop Dogg's prominence during the label's dominance of the rap scene. This chain represents a pivotal period in hip-hop history and underscores Snoop's significant role.

The Death Row Records logo pendant is a gold-toned chain. It is encased in an autograph box signed by Snoop, as per The Realest. The approximate dimensions are as follows: The pendant measures 5" x 4", the chain length is approximately 24", and the case is 8 "x 8" x 3".

Death Row Records is an American independent record label. It was founded in 1991 by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey. The label rose to prominence by releasing multi-platinum hip-hop albums by artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and 2Pac during the 1990s. The iconic pendant is open for bidding and will end on June 3, 2024.

Also available

The other most popular items on Snoop Dogg for bidding are as follows:

Handwritten Tour Setlist — a yellow-lined notepad paper featuring the artists' top hits written by him. (Current bid $420, ends on June 3). Jeff Hamilton Lakers 2001 Championship Leather Jacket — Snoop wore this when the Lakers won the NBA Finals. (Current bid $315, end on June 3). '"Doggystyle"' Gold Plaque From The CRIA — a personal 'Doggystyle' plaque of Snoop Dogg for achieving gold sales certification from the Canadian Recording Industry Association. (Current bid $415, end on June 3). "The Up in Smoke Tour" Production Booklet — a rare booklet signed by Snoop that provides details of the tour of hip-hop heavyweights. (Current bid $116, end on June 3). 2001 Tour Rider & Travel Guidelines — a never-seen piece signed by the artist, gives insights into the unique nature of riders and requirements for top music artists. (Current bid $92, end on June 3). Snoop Dogg-owned Gucci Bambi Web Silver Sneakers combines disco-era glamour with a contemporary athletic silhouette. (Current bid $210, end on June 3). "Beautiful" Recording Reel — a master recording for Capitol/Priority Records of Beautiful from Snoop's hit album Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss 2003. (Current bid $146, end on June 3). Snoop Dogg Maroon Def Jam Letterman Jacket — a custom Roberto Vincenzo Street Couture Letterman style bomber jacket. (Current bid $160, end on June 3).

Snoop in 2022 wearing Death Row Record label chain (Image via Getty)

The auction is categorized into six categories: clothing, shoes, sports and musical equipment, accessories, and miscellaneous. As per The Realest, a "Coming Soon" auction phase will open on June 3, 2024, and close on June 17, 2024. However, the participating bidders will be eligible for the current auction to enter the extended bidding phase.