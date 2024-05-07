Gesaffelstein ‘Enter The Gamma’ 2024 headline shows: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Gesaffelstein ‘Enter The Gamma’ 2024 headline shows are scheduled to be held on August 30, 2024, in Chicago, on September 8, 2024, in Brooklyn (New York City), and on November 8, 2024, in Los Angeles respectively. The three shows will be the first major US tour performance by the DJ.

The upcoming shows were announced by Gesaffelstein via a post on his official Instagram page on May 6, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering for the same at the official website of the tour before the presale starts.

General tickets for the tour will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the aforementioned official website of the tour. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Gesaffelstein ‘Enter The Gamma’ 2024 headline shows dates and venues

The DJ started the year with a performance at the Coachella Festival 2024 edition, appearing in a lineup that also featured artists such as Lana Del Rey and No Doubt, among others.

Now the DJ has announced a set of headlining shows across the US, his first of the year. The full list of dates and venues for the Gesaffelstein ‘Enter The Gamma’ 2024 headline shows is given below:

August 30, 2024 - Chicago, Ilinois at Radius

September 8, 2024 - Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Brooklyn Mirage

November 8, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

The shows are in support of his newly released third studio album, Gamma, which was released on March 29, 2024.

About Gesaffelstein

Gesaffelstein, born Mike Levy, is a French DJ, who first started exhibiting musical talents as a teenager. Speaking about his inspiration in an exclusive interview with Vice website, the DJ stated that Kraftwerk was his primary inspiration:

"Kraftwerk, definitely. You know, I discovered electronic music with techno with a Green Velvet track. And then I discovered Kraftwerk, who invented electronic music... I know that I’m fan of them since I’m, like, 16 or 17. And they inspire me a lot today, too. The visions they have for their projects—visuals, videos, covers, you know, everything."

The DJ first rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Aleph, which was released on October 28, 2013, via Parlophone and OSWLA label. The album peaked at number 30 on the French album chart.

Speaking about the album in the same Vice interview on January 29, 2024, Gesaffelstein elaborated on the thought process behind the album, stating—

"It was all about the beginning. Aleph means that. It mean the beginning. It means the alpha. You know, you have the alpha and the omega. And it was the idea of the album to create something new from nowhere, you know. Like the Big Bang."

The DJ continued—

"The most important thing for me was that I wanted to have a sound really identified. At the same time, it’s like when you meet a guy or a girl, you know—it can be happy. It can be angry. It can be sad. And the same with my music. It can be happy music, or, sad, violent, or melancholy."

Aside from his solo work, Gesaffelstein also worked on the soundtrack album of the movie film Disorder, which was released on September 11, 2015. The film is also called Maryland in French.